Decoded: Kanye West's 'Creepy Orders' to wife Bianca Censori Before She Stripped to Reveal Nude Dress — And How He 'Told Her To Make a Scene'

However, another source said they had left of their own accord, with the exact narrative remaining unclear.

West and Censori have courted controversy for years with explicit displays, but outrage reached new heights with her indecent exposure stunt on the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night.

He could be seen issuing a series of unsettling commands to Censori before she took her black fur jacket off to reveal a stark naked look that horrified viewers and sent shockwaves across social media, with some users pleading the model needs to be "saved" from the rapper.

One X user wrote: "Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye."

Another added: "It's no longer about the clothes – it's about Bianca's well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it's just too much? Someone needs to step up and save her from Kanye's chaos."