Kanye West

Decoded: Kanye West's 'Creepy Orders' to wife Bianca Censori Before She Stripped to Reveal Nude Dress — And How He 'Told Her To Make a Scene'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kanye West told wife Bianca Censori to 'make a scene' in creepy comment exposed by a lipreader after the model bared all on the Grammys' red carpet.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

Kanye West's creepy instructions to wife Bianca Censori as she stripped practically nude on the Grammys red carpet have been exposed by a lipreader, sparking more fears the Aussie has been "radicalized" by the controversial rapper.

RadarOnline.com can reveal West, 47, appeared to tell his wife, 30, "you're making a scene now" – to which the model responded by nodding her head.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The rapper said making a 'scene' would 'make sense' to his Aussie wife, who donned her most risqué outfit yet at the LA ceremony.

He then added: "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."

Censori nodded her head once again, to which West said: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

"Alright let's go," Censori responded, according to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, the founder and lead analyst at LipReader.

The pair left swiftly after the outrageous moment, with rumors circulating they had been asked to leave the event.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Friends of Censori fear West has 'radicalized' her, believing the rapper is turning the model into a more extreme version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

However, another source said they had left of their own accord, with the exact narrative remaining unclear.

West and Censori have courted controversy for years with explicit displays, but outrage reached new heights with her indecent exposure stunt on the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night.

He could be seen issuing a series of unsettling commands to Censori before she took her black fur jacket off to reveal a stark naked look that horrified viewers and sent shockwaves across social media, with some users pleading the model needs to be "saved" from the rapper.

One X user wrote: "Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye."

Another added: "It's no longer about the clothes – it's about Bianca's well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it's just too much? Someone needs to step up and save her from Kanye's chaos."

Embedded Image

Social media users hit out at West and are concerned for Censori's well-being after the pair's stunt at the A-list bash on Sunday.

Insiders have previously revealed Bianca's friends were "extremely concerned" about her, believing West was turning her into a new version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A source said: "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0.

"The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect."

This came shortly after the pair, who have sparked scandal after scandal, were caught engaging in a risqué act during a boat ride in Venice while the rapper bared his naked buttocks in public.

Embedded Image

Censori turned up wearing a black fur coat but shocked the world by revealing what was underneath on the red carpet.

Their bizarre behavior prompted fury from Italian locals and sparked a police investigation into their lewd conduct on the boat – while also prompting grave concern from Censori's inner circle, who insist that this is not who she really is, but rather a result of Kanye's influence over her.

A friend said: "Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up (around her.)

"Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.

"But she has no one right now and it is scary."

