Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sweating Bullets in Jail' He Will Due Behind Bars Like Jeffrey Epstein: 'He Has Far Too Much Dirt on Far Too Many People'
Disgraced hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs is a sitting duck behind bars in New York City while awaiting his sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the mogul's been marked for death, just like accused flesh-peddler Jeffrey Epstein, because he has too much dirt on rich power players who want to silence him forever.
"He knows too much about too many movers and shakers and will likely be a target so he can't spill their secrets in court," an insider said.
"He's being monitored day and night as a high-risk inmate but then again so was Jeffrey Epstein."
As previously reported, Epstein's lifeless body was found hanging by a sheet in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 following his arrest for sex trafficking.
The convicted pedophile's suspicious death was officially deemed a suicide. But it sparked rumors that the sleazy financier Tupa Shake was rubbed out on orders of deep-pocketed pals who partook of his alleged underage s** ring.
Combs, 55, was arrested in September for supposedly using threats, lies and violence to coerce people into participating in depraved days-long orgies dubbed Freak Offs.
He's denied all of the charges against him.
Since being collared, the All About the Benjamins rapper has been held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center – a facility that's been described as "hell on earth."
The source revealed the hitmaker is in "virtually the same situation" as Epstein, explaining: "Diddy's party pals are just as rich and many are famous. A lot of people would be happy if he never testified."
Meanwhile, sources said at least one nemesis of Combs' is thrilled to see him in a cage where he can easily be cornered.
Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, 59, who's currently serving 28 years in California for voluntary manslaughter, has warned Combs' life is in real danger.
Insiders said Knight has long suspected his former rap rival had a hand in the still-unsolved 1996 shooting death of his buddy Tupac Shakur.
Now, Knight said of Combs: "Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themselves."
According to the insider, Combs will likely cut a deal with prosecutors, making him even more at risk.
"It makes sense that he'd make some type of plea deal or sing like a canary with nothing to lose," the source said.
“Having him taken care of in the meantime would check a lot of boxes and make the problems go away with him."