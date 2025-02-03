Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sweating Bullets in Jail' He Will Due Behind Bars Like Jeffrey Epstein: 'He Has Far Too Much Dirt on Far Too Many People'

Disgraced hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs is a sitting duck behind bars in New York City while awaiting his sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the mogul's been marked for death, just like accused flesh-peddler Jeffrey Epstein, because he has too much dirt on rich power players who want to silence him forever.

"He knows too much about too many movers and shakers and will likely be a target so he can't spill their secrets in court," an insider said.

"He's being monitored day and night as a high-risk inmate but then again so was Jeffrey Epstein."