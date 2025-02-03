EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Making a Play for Jessica Alba' as He Was 'Nursing Major Crush on Actress Throughout Jennifer Lopez Marriage'
Newly divorced Ben Affleck has a new leading lady in his sights in the shape of now-single Jessica Alba.
Hollywood sources say twice-divorced Affleck, with his split from Jennifer Lopez set to be inked in the coming weeks, harbored a crush on the star during his marriage to J-Lo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With Alba back in the dating game after announcing her separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, earlier this month, this latest love match is seemingly good to go.
A pal told us: "It’s been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago.
"In Jessica Alba’s circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating…until now.
"They have a strong connection and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable.
"With both of them now single and their children all grown up, it seems the perfect moment has arrived for their relationship to flourish."
Affleck and Lopez have already reached a settlement and their divorce is set to be finalized on 20 February.
In recent weeks he has been linked with a string of women including his first wife Jennifer Garner. However, Garner has been in a relationship with John Miller since 2018 and remains close friends with Affleck, with whom she shares three children.
The initial post-divorce rumor centered around Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with whom Affleck was said to have been spending time at the Polo Lounge.
But he moved quickly to shut down the rumor mill on that score.
News of Alba's divorce only started circulating in January, but it’s thought that her relationship with Warren had been coming to an end for a while.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years," Alba wrote on Instagram, confirming the news – adding: "both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.
She went on: "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.
"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family."
Alba also insisted her and Warren's children remain their "highest priority".
They have also spoken candidly in the past about the tougher parts of being in a long-term relationship.
"I would say it's all rosy for two-and-a-half years, but then after that you become roommates," the actress told Katherine Schwarzenegger on her BDA Baby podcast last April.
"You’re just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of like checking the boxes."
Warren had previously described his marriage as "hard work."
During an interview in July, he said: "We roll up our sleeves and we do it. It's wild. It's the longest relationship I could have ever imagined."