EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Making a Play for Jessica Alba' as He Was 'Nursing Major Crush on Actress Throughout Jennifer Lopez Marriage'

Newly divorced Ben Affleck has a new leading lady in his sights in the shape of now-single Jessica Alba.

Hollywood sources say twice-divorced Affleck, with his split from Jennifer Lopez set to be inked in the coming weeks, harbored a crush on the star during his marriage to J-Lo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With Alba back in the dating game after announcing her separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, earlier this month, this latest love match is seemingly good to go.