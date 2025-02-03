EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift's Actor Ex is 'Desperate' to Get Back in Touch With Pop Phenomenon When He Hits Hollywood
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is heading to Tinseltown to plug his new movie – and he's said to be "desperate" to meet up with the global superstar.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Brit wants to reconnect with his former lover while he's in town.
But our spies in London say Alwyn, 33, doesn't harbor any hopes of a reconciliation seeing as she's now head-over-heels in love with giant NFL star Travis Kelce, 35, who will appear in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in a few days.
A friend of the actor spilled: "Initially, the breakup was tough for both of them, filled with hurt feelings.
"However, things have settled down, at least for Joe. They shared six years together, and those memories will always be a part of him.
"He hopes they can both reflect on their time together positively. For him, the best way to achieve that is by reconnecting and having a heartfelt conversation.
"This doesn't imply a romantic revival. Joe genuinely cares for Taylor and wishes nothing but the best for her. He hopes she feels similarly about him.
"Though they haven’t crossed paths since their breakup, it's likely they will encounter each other again, given the small nature of their industry. Joe would prefer their first meeting to happen on their own terms. That's why he's considering reaching out. He wants to ensure they're on good footing and is even open to meeting Travis as well."
He will be over in Hollywood on a promo tour for his new film The Brutalist – in which he stars alongside Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.
The Brutalist, which already won Best Picture at the Golden Globes, just released in cinemas and this year, Alwyn has two other major projects on the horizon.
The first is the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and the second is Hamlet, where he plays Laertes opposite Riz Ahmed’s Dane.
Swift fans would love to see pair reunite on any level and often referring to Alwyn as their favourite ex of the singer's.
She moved to London to live with him, and she wrote several albums about their relationship.
Swift, 33, wrote hit songs Gorgeous and London Boy about him, and he has writing credits on her albums Folklore and Evermore.
But her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, was less complimentary – with the album name said be a play on the WhatsApp group he shared with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.
In it, songs So Long, London and How did it end? are rumored to be about Alwyn – with the implication in both songs that their relationship fell apart due to quiet resentment growing between the pair.
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Reason Revealed About Why Brad Pitt is Finally Seeking HELP From Ex Angelina Jolie — 'It's the One Thing That Will Always Keep Them Together'
Alwyn when asked asked recently if he wanted to move on from the saga, he explained that it’s others that keep bringing it up.
He told a newspaper in the UK: "That's something for other people to do. We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people. That's what I feel."