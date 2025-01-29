Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Plans to Move in Together' as She Continues to Recover From Grueling 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to have "plans to move in together" now that pop star has wrapped her record-breaking international Eras Tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since the pair became a romantic item in September 2023, Swift, 35, has spent a lot of time traveling back and forth to Kansas City, where boyfriend Kelce, 35, lives.
As Kelce's NFL season is coming to an end, sources claimed the duo "want to look at real estate" together during the off-season.
Swift is said to still be "recouping" from her grueling tour, which included 149 stops across five continents.
A source said the hitmaker has been "spending a lot of time in New York and catching up with friends," as well as tackling personal projects, such as renovating her iconic $17.75million Rhode Island mansion.
Insiders revealed the Cruel Summer singer is adding on around 400-square feet to her seaside vacation home, including transforming one room into an "enlarged bedroom suite."
The renovations are expected to cost Swift around $1.7million and the source said "she's hoping to get it ready for the summer," when she hosts her annual July Fourth celebration with A-list pals.
While Swift has been busy perfecting her Rhode Island home, the insider noted the seaside mansion isn't the only home occupying her headspace.
Swift has reportedly been considering the idea of purchasing property in Kansas City to be closer to Kelce.
They shared: "When they have time, they want to look at real estate."
The insider added Kelce and Swift have even "talked about exploring buying a home together."
Since they became dating, Swift has become a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium, attending numerous games alongside his family and friends in support of two-time Super Bowl winner.
Recently, Swift ignited engagement rumors when eagle-eyed fans noticed she was careful to cover her hands at back-to-back Kansas City games.
Gossip was further fueled by Swift and Kelce's intimate interaction after his Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship, prompting several PDA moments on the field post-game and as the couple exited the stadium together.
Swifties were quick to brand the moment proof the two are "soulmates" as they applauded the couple for always showing up and supporting each other's careers.
A source said of Kelce and Swift spending more time together post-tour: "They've had a lot of time together since she’s been off tour and during the holidays.
"They work so well (and) they’re still madly in love."
The insider added the couple's romance "just keeps getting better" as time goes on – and chatter about their plans to settle down in Kansas City suggests they intend on building a future together.