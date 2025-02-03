EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Reason Revealed About Why Brad Pitt is Finally Seeking HELP From Ex Angelina Jolie — 'It's the One Thing That Will Always Keep Them Together'
Desperate Brad Pitt is making dramatic moves to get back into the life of wayward son Pax… before it is too late.
RadarOnline.com can reveal he's reached out to ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be allowed to be a steadying hand on the lad's life after the 21-year-old suffered yet another motor accident.
A source told us: "They finally reached a divorce settlement in December, putting an end to eight years of bitter proceedings and now Brad wants to get himself back in the lives of their kids.
"And he's desperately worried about Pax. He's reached out to Angelina because he feels he needs a steadying influence in his life. He's worried that he's gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries on the way he is going. What a waste that would be."
Pax was involved in another electric bike accident last week.
He had been allegedly "riding down the street with no hands" when he turned a corner and hit a car – marking this his third motor collision in the past year and his second e-bike accident in six months.
The actor, 61, has been reportedly estranged from Pax and the majority of his and Jolie’s other five children, ever since splitting from the actress in 2016.
A second source added: "He believes that if he had been granted shared custody, the situation would be entirely different. For most of Pax's critical teenage years, he felt entirely cut off from him.
"This period is crucial for a boy to have his father present. Pax needed a strong male figure in his life, but Brad was not permitted to fulfill that role.
"It fills him with anger and sorrow. The reality of missing so many moments in his children's lives is a burden he cannot shake. Nevertheless, he still feels he could positively impact Pax, but he needs Angelina's assistance to help close the divide."
The only blight on a possible thawing of relations between the former couple is yet another impending court case following their divorce fights.
And Jolie's plans to move abroad.
The Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court over their French winery.
Jolie, 49, garnered $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt who claims she had agreed to sell him her share of the business.
The eight-year divorce settlement is separate from the ongoing tussle over the former spouses’ vineyard and the trial over whether Jolie had the legal right to sell her shares in the joint is still scheduled for April this year.
Once that bitter fight is over, Jolie will quit Los Angeles for a new life in Europe or Cambodia.
And a source told us last year: "Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can’t wait to put it all behind her. Not least so she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted.
"She will set up home in Europe or Cambodia."