EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Reason Revealed About Why Brad Pitt is Finally Seeking HELP From Ex Angelina Jolie — 'It's the One Thing That Will Always Keep Them Together'

Desperate Brad Pitt is making dramatic moves to get back into the life of wayward son Pax… before it is too late.

RadarOnline.com can reveal he's reached out to ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be allowed to be a steadying hand on the lad's life after the 21-year-old suffered yet another motor accident.

A source told us: "They finally reached a divorce settlement in December, putting an end to eight years of bitter proceedings and now Brad wants to get himself back in the lives of their kids.

"And he's desperately worried about Pax. He's reached out to Angelina because he feels he needs a steadying influence in his life. He's worried that he's gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries on the way he is going. What a waste that would be."