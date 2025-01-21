Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe 'Privately Gloating' Over Paul Mescal Being Roasted Over His 'Gladiator II' Acting – 'He's Going to Have to Get More Humble!'

russell crowe privately gloating over paul mescal
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe is reportedly happy Paul Mescal is taking a beating from critics.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actor Paul Mescal thought he was a hotshot snaring the Gladiator II role, but cutting reviews have chopped the hunk down to size and RadarOnline.com can reveal the star of the blockbuster first epic – Russell Crowe – is privately gloating.

Critics slammed the 28-year-old Irish actor as "a pale imitation of Crowe" who "doesn't hold the screen" and described his performance as "shaky at best."

Meanwhile, original sword-swinger Crowe, 60, nabbed an Oscar for his role as arena darling Maximus in the super-hit 2000 epic and whisperers are buzzing that he's secretly thrilled Mescal couldn't fill his sandals in the sequel.

Article continues below advertisement
russell crowe privately gloating over paul mescal
Source: MEGA

Washington and Pascal were hailed for shining in 'Gladiator II' – unlike Mescal.

Article continues below advertisement

"Russell doesn't have anything against Paul personally, but when an actor struts around like a peacock and acts like an ass, it's not a good look and deserves to be brought down a peg or two," said an insider. "The way Russell sees it, Paul's going to have to be humbler moving forward if he wants to be a long-lasting A-lister."

While Gladiator Il cost $240 million to make and grossed $400 million worldwide in its first month, it has a way to go to beat the original, which nabbed the equivalent of $800 million.

Meanwhile sources revealed G2 is a box-office hit thanks to the supporting cast like Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal and director-producer Ridley Scott.

Article continues below advertisement
russell crowe privately gloating over paul mescal
Source: MEGA

Crowe is said to be secretly celebrating Mescal's Gladiator II roasting.

Article continues below advertisement

"You have to say bravo to the movie's team because they managed to make the movie a hit almost in spite of Paul's performance, and it was a masterstroke to give Denzel Washington a central role," the insider went on.

"That kind of worked as an insurance policy in case Paul wasn't able to fully deliver the goods."

Sources added Mescal is "cocky" and "his goal was to totally eclipse Russell Crowe's performance in the original film.

Article continues below advertisement
russell crowe privately gloating over paul mescal
Source: MEGA

Insiders credit Scott's direction and a stellar cast for saving Gladiator II.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
nicole kidman keith urban protect daughter sunday hollywood machine auditioning

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman, 57, Reveals Why She Wakes up 'Gasping' in Terror at 3am After Releasing Sex Shocker 'Babygirl' — And Death of Her Mom

tom hanks sparks fresh fears hes hiding secret parkinsons diagnosis

Tom Hanks Sparks Fresh Fears He's Hiding Secret Parkinson's Diagnosis After Star Was Seen Shockingly Shaking on TV

"But Paul failed at that objective," the insider said. "Still, the movie is a sizable financial hit and that means Paul will get another chance to shine in Sony's big-budget Beatles film series, where he was tapped to play Paul McCartney."

"But he needs to approach the next big opportunity with less arrogance and more focus than he brought to Gladiator II, where his fellow cast members kept stealing scenes out from under his tunic."

The insider added: "Russell got a bad rap for his brash comments and coarse manner early in his career, but he's learned to lighten up since then, and he hopes Paul takes notice!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.