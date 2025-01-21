Russell Crowe 'Privately Gloating' Over Paul Mescal Being Roasted Over His 'Gladiator II' Acting – 'He's Going to Have to Get More Humble!'

Actor Paul Mescal thought he was a hotshot snaring the Gladiator II role, but cutting reviews have chopped the hunk down to size and RadarOnline.com can reveal the star of the blockbuster first epic – Russell Crowe – is privately gloating.

Critics slammed the 28-year-old Irish actor as "a pale imitation of Crowe" who "doesn't hold the screen" and described his performance as "shaky at best."

Meanwhile, original sword-swinger Crowe, 60, nabbed an Oscar for his role as arena darling Maximus in the super-hit 2000 epic and whisperers are buzzing that he's secretly thrilled Mescal couldn't fill his sandals in the sequel.