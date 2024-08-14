Arby's Robbery Suspect Arrested in Connection with New Mexico Killing Outside Best Buy
A suspect in a fatal shooting in New Mexico has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint and then stole a vehicle, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Days earlier, on Aug. 6, officers responded to a Best Buy in Santa Fe, where they determined 83-year-old Gordon Wilson had been fatally shot in the parking lot, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.
Following the victim’s death, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Zachary Babitz of Glendale, California, allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.
On Aug. 9, the Albuquerque Police Department announced Babitz was also wanted in connection with a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank that took place on July 31, a week before the deadly incident outside Best Buy.
At the time, Babitz was on probation for an armed robbery conviction and was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Officials said he was wearing the monitor during the Albuquerque bank robbery, but not at the time of the fatal shootingin Santa Fe.
Authorities said Babitz faces armed robbery and tampering with evidence charges for the alleged robbery.
On Aug. 10, the search for Babitz ended in Las Cruces when officers learned of an armed robbery at the Arby’s, according to the Las Cruces Police.
Officials said Babitz and an unidentified female accomplice allegedly entered the restaurant and threatened an employee with a firearm and demanded money.
The duo then left the Arby’s and “forced a woman out of her vehicle at gunpoint” and stole her vehicle, police said. The vehicle crashed shortly after and Babitz and his accomplice reportedly fled the scene.
Officers located Babitz nearby and took him into custody. However, his accomplice, who police did not identify, has not yet been found.
The woman whose vehicle was stolen was unharmed during the incident.
Authorities said Babitz was released from prison in March and has an extensive criminal history, including possession of a controlled substance, robbery, possession of a deadly weapon or explosive by a prisoner, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, and out-of-state fugitive criminal charges.
Police in Santa Fe were able to find a vehicle belonging to Wilson, the elderly shooting victim, in Albuquerque, where they also served a search warrant at a home.
Babitz was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where he was being held on a warrant from Santa Fe on charges of murder, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation.
