Beloved 'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead At 67

Besides Dangerous Waters, Liotta was also reportedly in the process of filming two other upcoming films: April 29, 1992, and The Substance.

The No Sudden Move actor also had just completed a slew of other films that are set to be released later this year and next year, including El Tonto, Black Bird and more.

“I’ve handled my career sometimes a little too preciously,” Liotta shared during an interview in 2021. “So, if I played a bad guy, then I want to play a good guy, and then after a while you just say ‘Whatever’s the best part, you do two bad guys in a row, so be it.'"