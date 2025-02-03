'A Disgrace': 2025 Grammy Awards Called Out After Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album — 'This Is Not Deserved'
The 2025 Grammy Awards has been called out after Beyoncé took home the award for Best Country Album — with many viewers saying that it was "not deserved."
And RadarOnline.com can confirm that as expected, the reaction to the singer's 's big win was decidedly mixed.
Beyoncé took home the Grammy for her country-themed album Cowboy Carter, which was nominated for a whopping eleven awards overall.
This marked the first time in 50 years, a black woman has won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.
Even she was surprised by her win, as she mentioned in her acceptance speech.
She said: "I was not expecting this" before adding: "I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just wanna encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent."
She also used the momentous occasion to announce a new tour, with dates and locations to be announced.
The shock on the 43-year-old's face after hearing her name called was echoed by the responses on social media, with many calling the win unearned.
One person tweeted: "Beyoncé does not deserve to win a Grammy for Best Country Album. Cowboy Carter is not an authentic Country Music Album. The Grammys are a complete and total joke."
Another agreed: "Beyoncé winning "Best Country Album" at The Grammys is pretty much all you need to know about The Grammys and the current state of country music."
While a third slammed: "There ain’t nothing country about Beyoncé. Her winning Best Country Album is the very definition of DEI. It is not deserved."
Still, queen Bey had plenty of supporters and congratulators.
One person noted: "Not people being mad that Beyoncé won the Grammy for Best Country Album. Y’all just mad 'cause she switched genres and still cooked y’all’s a---s."
Another acknowledged: "As much as I hate to say it, she earned it. She's the best modern country going. Go walk past a Texas Roadhouse and listen to some of the s--- they play outside. I’m from the south, but it’s so pathetic. I cringe.
"Country is horrible in 2025. Beyoncé is Queen of Country."
Beyonce's 11 nominations made the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards – bringing her career total to 99 nods.
These most recent ones may be the sweetest yet, especially after her CMA snub.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Beyoncé was said to be bristling after learning she wasn't in the running for any CMA Awards – despite Cowboy Carter being the first album by a Black female to top the country charts.
At the time, a CMA voting member claimed: "The academy was sending out a message by thumbing their nose at Beyoncé" for being an "interloper."
The insider added: "It's like they feel Beyoncé wanted to show the world she could conquer country music, and now it's doubtful she will ever make another country music album – and they didn't want to reward that."
However, Rashad Robinson, president of the Color of Change racial justice organization, charged the CMAs iced her out because of the color of her skin.
The source said: "Beyoncé has to feel vindicated by her country record being recognized by the Grammys – especially because it hammers home how shortsighted CMA voters were.