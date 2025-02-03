'A Disgrace': 2025 Grammy Awards Called Out After Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album — 'This Is Not Deserved'

Beyoncé took home the Grammy for her country-themed album Cowboy Carter, which was nominated for a whopping eleven awards overall.

This marked the first time in 50 years, a black woman has won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

Even she was surprised by her win, as she mentioned in her acceptance speech.

She said: "I was not expecting this" before adding: "I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just wanna encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent."

She also used the momentous occasion to announce a new tour, with dates and locations to be announced.