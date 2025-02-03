The 2025 Grammys Ripped As 'Disgusting' For 'Begging' Viewers To Donate Towards LA Wildfire Victims — 'They’re In A Room with The Richest People in The World'

But many on social media were only interested in donating their disgust at a room full of wealthy celebrities asking for money.

One person tweeted: "Asking for donations at the Grammy's while the people currently sitting in the audience could afford to rebuild the entire state of California."

Another added: "The mega rich celebrities at the Grammys are talking about how sad they are for the people who lost EVERYTHING due to the fires while begging the working class for donations! That room of people is worth billions! Where are their courteous donations????"

As a third noted the lack of attention to other states that have suffered from natural disasters: " The @Grammys is doing a fundraiser for fire victims in #California but fail to say or do anything for the North Carolina hurricane victims! It's great that they are trying to raise money for some of the wealthiest people in the #USA. But they should also address the poorest in NC."