The 2025 Grammys Ripped As 'Disgusting' For 'Begging' Viewers To Donate Towards LA Wildfire Victims — 'They’re In A Room with The Richest People in The World'
The music industry has been slammed by turning The Grammy Awards into a beg-a-thon for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, RadarOnline.com can report.
Many viewers argued the wealthy and successful artists should do more to help.
As expected, The Grammys took on what they called a "renewed sense of purpose" in light of the deadly and destructive Los Angeles wildfires.
The show kicked off with an all-star gathering of musicians playing the Randy Newman song "I Love L.A." And many performers and performances took time to honor the city.
Throughout the telecast, host Trevor Noah repeatedly referred to a special QR code and website accepting donations for those who lost everything in the blazes.
But many on social media were only interested in donating their disgust at a room full of wealthy celebrities asking for money.
One person tweeted: "Asking for donations at the Grammy's while the people currently sitting in the audience could afford to rebuild the entire state of California."
Another added: "The mega rich celebrities at the Grammys are talking about how sad they are for the people who lost EVERYTHING due to the fires while begging the working class for donations! That room of people is worth billions! Where are their courteous donations????"
As a third noted the lack of attention to other states that have suffered from natural disasters: " The @Grammys is doing a fundraiser for fire victims in #California but fail to say or do anything for the North Carolina hurricane victims! It's great that they are trying to raise money for some of the wealthiest people in the #USA. But they should also address the poorest in NC."
The fires have changed plans for many of the recording companies, who either canceled or scaled down their post-show parties.
Universal Music Group canceled all of its Grammy-related events, including its Saturday artist showcase and normally huge post-Grammy party.
The company has pledged to use the money they would have spent on the shindig for Los Angeles wildfire relief.
A statement from the group explained: "Today we have cancelled all of our Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and After-Grammy Party and will redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires. Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.
"L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode."
After weeks of battling, officials finally declared the worst of the blazes – the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires – are now fully contained.
But the damage will take years to clean up and rebuild.
The Eaton fire destroyed more than 9,400 structures, mostly in the Altadena community in Los Angeles County, and burned 14,021 acres.
The Palisades fire destroyed more than 6,800 structures, mostly in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and Malibu, and burned 23,448 acres.
Twenty-nine people were killed in the fires, but that number could still climb, as least 14 people are still missing.