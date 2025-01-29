Revealed: The Iconic Feature L.A. Faces Having to AXE To Protect Against Future Killer Wildfires

Sky high palm trees have been synonymous with picture-perfect areas like Beverly Hills since the early 1900s, when the decorative plants were used by real estate developers to sell the city as a tropical paradise.

Donald Hodel, a retired environmental horticulture advisor at the University of California Cooperative Extension, Los Angeles County, previously told SFGate: "There was this land boom in Southern California. In an effort to lure people from the Eastern U.S. to California, so they could buy up this land that developers wanted to sell and develop, palms were planted in significant numbers with photographs put on promotional material."

The palm population exploded a few years later when 25,000 trees were planted in advance of the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics. Another 40,000 were added as part of programs from the New Deal.

One estimate said at their height, as many as 75,000 palm trees reached the California sky.