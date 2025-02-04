Kacey Musgraves Accused of Looking 'Pissed' Over Beyoncé's Best Country Album Grammy Win — After Fans Claim Award Show Was 'Rigged'

Country star Kacey Musgraves has come under fire for looking "pissed" about Beyoncé taking home Best Country Album at the Grammys, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the star-studded audience erupted in cheers for Beyoncé, 43, winning the award after Cowboy Carter was snubbed from nominations at the Country Music Awards, fellow Texan Musgraves, 36, looked less than thrilled over the outcome.