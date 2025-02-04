Kacey Musgraves Accused of Looking 'Pissed' Over Beyoncé's Best Country Album Grammy Win — After Fans Claim Award Show Was 'Rigged'
Country star Kacey Musgraves has come under fire for looking "pissed" about Beyoncé taking home Best Country Album at the Grammys, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the star-studded audience erupted in cheers for Beyoncé, 43, winning the award after Cowboy Carter was snubbed from nominations at the Country Music Awards, fellow Texan Musgraves, 36, looked less than thrilled over the outcome.
Both women were up for the award thanks to their hit albums Cowboy Carter and Deeper Well, respectively, on Sunday, February 2.
But when none other than Taylor Swift announced the 43-year-old as the winner, viewers quickly clocked the expression on Musgraves' face as cameras captured the audience's reactions.
Viewers flocked to social media to call out Musgraves for seemingly looking like a sore loser.
One X user posted of gif from HBO's Insecure of Natasha Rothwell laughing along with the caption: "Is Kacey Musgraves mad that Beyoncé won? She sure looks it."
Another shared a clip of Musgraves' clapping from audience, adding: "Kacey Musgraves is pissed that Beyonce beat her for best country album, look at her face expression."
A third demanded, "Kacey Musgraves... FIX your FACE," while another commented: "Kacey Musgraves is looking pissed after losing to Beyonce (I can't lie) it tickled me a little."
Some users attempted to defend Musgraves and branded her expression "neutral" while others argued it was the result of having too many cosmetic procedures.
One X user wrote, "She always has that face (Botox) I don't think she was mad," and another echoed: "So close! That's Botox."
A third commented: "It's literally a neutral expression, it's barely showing any emotion."
Another argued Musgraves was simply disappointed: "She's not 'pissed,' she’s just disappointed like anyone would be, doesn't mean she isn't also happy for Beyoncé too. Stop trying to pit two women against each other, it's crazy."
Musgraves did not walk away empty handed from the award show. The Butterflies singer was nominated for four awards, including Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Country Song, which she won for The Architect.
While some Musgraves fans defended her reaction, arguing the award show was "rigged" and Beyoncé's album was undeserving, the Destiny's Child alum looked completely stunned to hear her name called as the winner.
After her name was called, Beyoncé remained seated in shock with her mouth wide open. Her daughter Blue Ivy, 13, had to remind her to go on stage and accept the award.
As she took the stage, Beyoncé gave Swift a hug before addressing the audience.
She told the crowd: "I was not expecting this. I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years, oh, my God!
"I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on… I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent."
With her win, Beyoncé became the first Black female artist to win Best Country Album.