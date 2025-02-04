How Hero Pilots Launched Last-Minute Fight to Save Doomed American Airlines Jet SECONDS Before Mid-Air Crash Wiped Out All 64 Passengers on Board

According to preliminary data from the doomed plane's flight recorder, Captain Jonathan Campos and his First Officer Samuel Lilley tried to pull the jet's nose up just moments before a Black Hawk crashed into it, with both aircraft falling into the Potomac River, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pilots of American Airlines Flight 5342 tried to save everyone with one last move.

During a press conference over the weekend, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Todd Inman explained: "At one point very close to the impact, there was a slight change in pitch, an increase in pitch."

Inman said data from the flight recorder show the plane's altitude was at 325ft, plus or minus 25ft, when the crash occurred. However, data in the control tower showed the Black Hawk at 200ft.

The discrepancy has yet to be explained, but if the impact did occur at 325ft, the crash would have happened above the maximum allowed altitude of 200ft for helicopters in the area.