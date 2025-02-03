'Art' Inspiration Behind Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Dress Revealed — As Fears Grow Kanye West is On Sick Mission to Turn Wife into Mute, Walking Mannequin
There apparently was a method to Kanye West's madness behind wife Bianca Censori's naked appearance at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, nominated in the Best Rap Song category, was trying to create a throwback to an iconic image from his past.
West, 47, and his 30-year-old wife made a shocking statement at the start of music's biggest night as Censori dropped her coat on the red carpet to reveal her completely naked body under a see-through garment.
While many were appalled, insiders said West was just trying to recreate art – namely the cover of his 2024 album Vultures.
That cover featured West in an all-black outfit standing behind a naked Censori with her bare butt to the camera. The pair mirrored the look Sunday night, only without the hockey mask the singer sported for the album.
Censori has been West's private mannequin model in the past, and the Yeezy founder has paraded her out and about in a variety of barely-there outfits.
Insiders previously revealed Censori's friends were "extremely concerned" about her, believing West was turning her into a new version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
A source said: "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0.
"The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect."
This came shortly after the pair, who have sparked scandal after scandal, were caught engaging in a risqué act during a boat ride in Venice while the rapper bared his naked buttocks in public.
Their bizarre behavior prompted fury from Italian locals and sparked a police investigation into their lewd conduct on the boat – while also prompting grave concern from Censori's inner circle, who insist that this is not who she really is, but rather a result of West's influence over her.
A friend said: "Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up (around her.)
"Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.
"But she has no one right now and it is scary."
In fact, friends say Censori is actually quite conservative sans West.
A pal previously told Page Six the model kept it casual when she flew home to visit her family in Australia last year: "When you look at all the press, you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered.
"The clothes were back to normal... there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect."
They added: "While the idea that she is a human mannequin to the former husband of Kim Kardashian seems outrageous, it's good that she must be balancing her time with him and still be able to live a normal life."