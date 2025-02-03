Censori has been West's private mannequin model in the past, and the Yeezy founder has paraded her out and about in a variety of barely-there outfits.

Insiders previously revealed Censori's friends were "extremely concerned" about her, believing West was turning her into a new version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A source said: "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0.

"The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect."

This came shortly after the pair, who have sparked scandal after scandal, were caught engaging in a risqué act during a boat ride in Venice while the rapper bared his naked buttocks in public.