EXCLUSIVE: Porn Star Phyllisha Anne Arrested for Embezzlement and Theft of Labor Union Assets — Read the Full Federal Indictment

Porn star Phyllisha Anne has been arrested for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. RadarOnline.com can report the former adult film star, also known as Amanda Lynn Gullesserian, was busted in Texas on January 22 on federal charges of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets.

Source: Instagram The adult star is also known as Amanda Lynn Gullesserian.

According to court papers, federal authorities took her into custody at her residence and are expected to transfer her to California. A warrant for her arrest was issued on December 17 due to the charges stemming from a grand jury indictment issued in October 2024.

According to the indictment, Gullesserian has been accused of taking $3,873.50 from the union via an IEAU-linked debit card. The grand jury charges, per the court papers: "Beginning at least on or about December 17, 2019, and continuing through at least on or about May 4, 2021, in Los Angeles County, within the Central District of California, and elsewhere, defendant 'Amanda Lynn McGuire,' aka 'Amanda Boisvert,' while an officer of the International Entertainment Adult Union (IEAU), a labor organization engaged in an industry affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowingly and with intent to defraud, embezzled, stole, and unlawfully and willfully abstracted and converted to her own use money, funds, securities, property, and other assets of the IEAU by using a debit card linked to the IEAU’s bank account to pay for approximately $3,873.50 in personal expenses."

If convicted, the former adult entertainer could face up to five years in federal prison, fines, and mandatory restitution. Gullesserian's lengthy criminal history, which includes nine arrests from 2006 to 2013, could impact her sentence.

Source: MEGA She has a lengthy criminal record.

This isn't Gullesserian's first bump in the road with financial drama. Back in 2020, the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG) – which is a subgroup of IEAU– had concerns about missing funds, and after authorities got involved, Gullesserian filed a termination request with the U.S. Department of Labor and then announced the closure of APAG. In the announcement, she stated: "At this moment, the International Entertainment Adult Union would like to announce the termination of our Adult Performers Actors Guild, APAG. The IEAU has officially filed and terminated APAG with the DOL, as well as filed a lawsuit under the Supreme Court against Alana Evans, Ruby, and Kelly Pierce to recover all of APAG's assets totaling over $210,000."

