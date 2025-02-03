Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Porn Star

EXCLUSIVE: Porn Star Phyllisha Anne Arrested for Embezzlement and Theft of Labor Union Assets — Read the Full Federal Indictment

Photo of Phyllisha Anne
Source: MEGA

Phyllisha Anne was arrested in Texas at her home.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Porn star Phyllisha Anne has been arrested for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets.

RadarOnline.com can report the former adult film star, also known as Amanda Lynn Gullesserian, was busted in Texas on January 22 on federal charges of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets.

Article continues below advertisement
porn star phyllisha anne
Source: Instagram

The adult star is also known as Amanda Lynn Gullesserian.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court papers, federal authorities took her into custody at her residence and are expected to transfer her to California.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on December 17 due to the charges stemming from a grand jury indictment issued in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the indictment, Gullesserian has been accused of taking $3,873.50 from the union via an IEAU-linked debit card.

The grand jury charges, per the court papers: "Beginning at least on or about December 17, 2019, and continuing through at least on or about May 4, 2021, in Los Angeles County, within the Central District of California, and elsewhere, defendant 'Amanda Lynn McGuire,' aka 'Amanda Boisvert,' while an officer of the International Entertainment Adult Union (IEAU), a labor organization engaged in an industry affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowingly and with intent to defraud, embezzled, stole, and unlawfully and willfully abstracted and converted to her own use money, funds, securities, property, and other assets of the IEAU by using a debit card linked to the IEAU’s bank account to pay for approximately $3,873.50 in personal expenses."

Article continues below advertisement

If convicted, the former adult entertainer could face up to five years in federal prison, fines, and mandatory restitution.

Gullesserian's lengthy criminal history, which includes nine arrests from 2006 to 2013, could impact her sentence.

Article continues below advertisement
porn star phyllisha anne
Source: MEGA

She has a lengthy criminal record.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of TDE executive Terrence “Punch” Henderson

ANOTHER Rap Sex Scandal Erupts: Top Dawg Entertainment Hit With Allegations of Sexual Battery, Harassment and X-Rated Video Sharing — But Brands Lawsuits From Two Women a 'Shakedown'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori

We Strip Bare Truth Behind Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Shock Grammys Exit — As Calls Grow For Exhibitionist Model to Be ARRESTED For Indecent Exposure Over Naked Red Carpet Stunt

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't Gullesserian's first bump in the road with financial drama.

Back in 2020, the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG) – which is a subgroup of IEAU– had concerns about missing funds, and after authorities got involved, Gullesserian filed a termination request with the U.S. Department of Labor and then announced the closure of APAG.

In the announcement, she stated: "At this moment, the International Entertainment Adult Union would like to announce the termination of our Adult Performers Actors Guild, APAG. The IEAU has officially filed and terminated APAG with the DOL, as well as filed a lawsuit under the Supreme Court against Alana Evans, Ruby, and Kelly Pierce to recover all of APAG's assets totaling over $210,000."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

APAG members looked at the termination request as a way to cover up the financial issues, but then Gullesserian issued an apology retracting the allegations made against the team.

She said in her statement: "I would like to apologize to APAG Officers Alana Evans, Ruby, Kelly Pierce, Amber Lynn, Jorge Reano, and Trey, and to the entire membership of APAG. At no point did Alana, Ruby, Kelly, or any other member of APAG’s board misappropriate funds, nor did they ever steal any money or union assets from either IEAU or APAG."

The apology wasn't enough though – the federal investigation still went on, which led to her indictment and arrest.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.