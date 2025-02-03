ANOTHER Rap Sex Scandal Erupts: Top Dawg Entertainment Hit With Allegations of Sexual Battery, Harassment and X-Rated Video Sharing — But Brands Lawsuits From Two Women a 'Shakedown'

Another rap sex scandal has erupted after Top Dawg Entertainment was accused of sexual battery, harassment, and sharing an X-rated video. RadarOnline.com can report two women have filed a lawsuit against the independent record label – that helped launch the careers of Kendrick Lamar and SZA – as well as a few of its executives and employees.

The record label helped launch the careers of Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

According to the lawsuit, the first alleged victim, who started working for one of the executives back in 2019, claimed Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith approached her with "unwanted sexual advances and sexually battered her." The lawsuit also accused President Anthony Tiffith, Jr. of sexual harassment and claimed TDE did not pay the first alleged victim according to their contract. Per the lawsuit, an alleged second victim claimed their sexual incidents "occurred on TDE property and under their control" after being "coerced into consuming alcohol and some sort of date rape drug while underage for the purpose of sexual exploitation."

The lawsuit claims TDE was made aware of the allegations and didn't act properly, which resulted in an unsafe work environment. TDE’s lawyer, Marty Singer, responded to the allegations in a statement: "This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims, and whose attorneys are looking for their 10 minutes of fame. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action." In the lawsuit, the alleged victims are seeking damages for "emotional distress, economic harm, and violations of their rights under California law."

Source: X TDE executive Terrence “Punch” Henderson was asked on X if he was going to respond to the lawsuit.

After the allegations surfaced, TDE executive Terrence "Punch" Henderson was asked on X if he was going to respond to the lawsuit. He tweeted, possibly referring to Lamar's major wins on Sunday night at the awards show: "Grammys. Super Bowl. Tour." A follower asked: "Are you going to make a statement on the allegations" – before he replied: "To a cat?"

