How Trump's Wide-Scale Tariffs on America's Largest Trading Partners Have Sent Global Stock Market into Freefall

Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, with a 10% levy on Canadian energy and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

While they were set to take effect on Tuesday, Trump agreed to delay the 25 percent tariff on goods for a month after Mexico promised to send 10,000 troops to the border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a press briefing on Monday she had a "good conversation" with Trump, during which she committed to strengthening Mexico's northern border – including deploying thousands of troops to the region immediately.