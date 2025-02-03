'It's Censorship': Kanye West Bailed on Trump's Inauguration After President's Team Urged Disgraced Rapper to Apologize for Past Anti-Semitic Comments

The controversial rapper made the confession on a podcast interview which aired during a Grammy Awards after-party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kanye West was all about attending Donald Trump's inauguration until he was asked to do something that seemed offensive: apologize for his anti-Semitic comments.

West skipped Trump's inauguration after being asked to apologize for his past anti-Semitic comments.

On internet personality Justin LaBoy's podcast, Respectfully Justin, West made clear he wasn't interested in apologizing for his comments again, after first doing so in late 2023.

He explained: "It’s censorship. You know I was going to go to the inauguration. They told me I have to write another apology and say again that I wasn’t an anti-Semitic static. What’s the word?”

LaBoy responded the word is “anti-semitic,” to which West said: “I’m saying anti-sympathetic because anti-sympathetic, that’s not what it was.”

"I don’t have feelings about anti-sympathetic," he added.