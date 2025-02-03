'It's Censorship': Kanye West Bailed on Trump's Inauguration After President's Team Urged Disgraced Rapper to Apologize for Past Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye West was all about attending Donald Trump's inauguration until he was asked to do something that seemed offensive: apologize for his anti-Semitic comments.
The controversial rapper made the confession on a podcast interview which aired during a Grammy Awards after-party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On internet personality Justin LaBoy's podcast, Respectfully Justin, West made clear he wasn't interested in apologizing for his comments again, after first doing so in late 2023.
He explained: "It’s censorship. You know I was going to go to the inauguration. They told me I have to write another apology and say again that I wasn’t an anti-Semitic static. What’s the word?”
LaBoy responded the word is “anti-semitic,” to which West said: “I’m saying anti-sympathetic because anti-sympathetic, that’s not what it was.”
"I don’t have feelings about anti-sympathetic," he added.
In October 2022, the 47-year-old posted a shock comment on the platform X, claiming he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Following backlash, the Yeezy founder apologized and wrote: "I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community... It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.
"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”
West was a big fan of Trump during his first presidential run, with the 78-year-old even calling the hitmaker "a friend of mine for a long time."
Last summer, former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the politician once even wanted to have West put on a big event in Washington.
"One day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country," Griffin explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
She added: "I could think of few things less unifying than that. But we were like, 'Not the time or place, sir.'"
The rapper had been laying low and staying off social media for quite some time until Sunday night at the Grammy Awards, where he appeared with a close to naked Bianca Censori.
The model appeared on the red carpet with a huge fur coat over a close to nude sheer dress, leading to plenty of backlash.
According to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, West is believed to have told his wife Censori, "You're making a scene now."
"Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense," West added according to Hickling.
The controversial duo was originally believed to have been "escorted out by police," following their appearance, while another insider revealed West and Censori left on their own.
West was not done with the night following his red carpet exit, as not only did he appear at an after-party, but he also dropped an unexpected ad for Yeezy on their website.
Despite promoting their various clothing items, some fans accused the star of running a "PR stunt."
One person raged at the time: "Can we not fall for this Kanye PR stunt," and another added, "Kanye is simply doing this for attention."