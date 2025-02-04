EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'FORCED Wife Bianca Censori to Turn Up Naked to 2025 Grammys' — 'He's Still Choosing This Mute Mannequin's Shock Outfits to Try and Keep Himself in the News'
Creepy Kanye West is now choosing all his wife's "clothes" so the couple can grab as much publicity as possible to save his fading brand.
The rapper is forcing Bianca Censori to step out to functions in increasingly bizarre garb culminating in the Grammys near-naked get-up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider told us: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.
"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"
Last month he still claimed to be a billionaire two years after he lost $2billion in one day.
Despite facing multiple lawsuits from former staffers – and having lucrative brand deals axed over antisemitic comments – the embattled rapper insisted he was still mega-rich thanks to his Yeezy brand and music career.
West, 47, who has gone by "Ye" for years, took to Instagram to flaunt his net worth to his 20.5 million followers.
The post read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."
His post went on to explain the mouthwatering amount was "based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."
Ye's caption simply read, "LAA LA LA LA" – seemingly a nod to the opening lyrics of his hit song Can't Tell Me Nothing, which begins "La, la, la-la. Wait 'til I get my money right."
His post appeared to suggest he's bounced back from financial problems he was suffering just two short years ago when he claimed he was "two months away" from having to declare bankruptcy after Adidas axed their partnership with Yeezy following unhinged rants from the rapper – and claims he made antisemitic comments to employees – costing him $2billion in one day.
Today we revealed the bizarre instruction her gave to his wife as she stripped practically nude on the Grammys red carpet
They were exposed by a lipreader, sparking more fears the Aussie has been "radicalized" by the controversial rapper.
RadarOnline.com revealed West appeared to tell his wife, 30, "you're making a scene now" – to which the model responded by nodding her head.
He then added: "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."
Censori nodded her head once again, to which West said: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."
"Alright let's go," Censori responded, according to Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst at the LipReader company.
The pair left swiftly after the outrageous moment, with rumors circulating they had been asked to leave the event.
Fans are worried about the rapper's hold over his wife.
One X user wrote: "Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye."
Another added: "It's no longer about the clothes – it's about Bianca's well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it's just too much? Someone needs to step up and save her from Kanye's chaos."