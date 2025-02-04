EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'FORCED Wife Bianca Censori to Turn Up Naked to 2025 Grammys' — 'He's Still Choosing This Mute Mannequin's Shock Outfits to Try and Keep Himself in the News'

Creepy Kanye West is now choosing all his wife's "clothes" so the couple can grab as much publicity as possible to save his fading brand.

The rapper is forcing Bianca Censori to step out to functions in increasingly bizarre garb culminating in the Grammys near-naked get-up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider told us: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.

"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"