EXCLUSIVE: We Expose the Full FIVE YEARS of Secret Texts and Emails Behind Hollywood's Bitterest Blockbuster Court Showdown Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni has massively cranked up his war with Blake Lively by releasing messages between the pair on a website. RadarOnline.com can reveal the exchanges form part of an extensive 168-page timeline of "relevant" events, which he hopes will boost his $400million defamation battle against his It Ends With Us co-star and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Source: MEGA Baldoni published the 168-page timeline of 'relevant' events to offer clarity on his feud with Lively and Reynolds.

His lawyers laid out a timeline from January 2019 to January 2024, including emails, text messages and WhatsApps, mostly between Baldoni, 41, and Lively, 37, as well as some extraordinary interactions with her husband. It reveals Reynolds, 48, told him that he and Lively are "big fans" and the Deadpool star told him: "I happen to adore you Justin." The actor's wife even asked him to run through lines with her while she is expressing breast milk in her trailer. She also confides in her director and co-star she would like to lose more weight before they started filming and how he was "safe" to express himself freely in their text conversations. RadarOnline.com can now expose the most damning messages.

Source: MEGA Messages sent by Lively and Reynolds to Baldoni have been exposed by the It Ends With Us director on a website.

FEBRUARY 17, 2023 Lively, who has just given birth to her son Olin, is concerned she won't be in shape for love scenes and asks in a text: "What's the chance we can do body scenes at the end of the schedule?" Baldoni responds he is unable to fix the schedule yet but tells her: "I want you to know you will look amazing. Anything you are insecure about we will talk through and get creative together and make you comfortable. I just don't want you to stress about your body. It's the last thing you need."

Source: MEGA Lively told Baldoni she's been 'bruised' previously regarding her rewriting and not being heard and her husband wanted to ensure it never happened again.

FEBRUARY 28, 2023 Baldoni and Reynolds exchange text messages. Baldoni tells him "good ol nerves" stopped him from reaching out earlier and adds: "I've been a supporter and admirer of both of you from afar for years. You are in a class of your own." Reynolds replies: "What a loving and generous message, thank you. We're both looking forward to getting to know you and your family better. We're also big fans over here. Since before we met and more so after. You've been a wonderful collaborator with B and that means a great deal." He asks for Baldoni to try to move the shooting schedule so the family can be together the whole time and concludes: "Thank you again for all you are doing. I happen to adore you Justin."

APRIL 7-8, 2023 Lively suggests she "take a pass" at rewriting a scene between the protagonists on a rooftop. She texts Baldoni she wants to "amp (up) their verbal ping pong/volley" and says "how flirty and yummy and ballbusting" it will be. Baldoni agrees and, on April 12, has a meeting at Lively and Reynolds' penthouse in New York, where the latter talks about how great his wife's rewrite of the scene is. They are joined by a "megacelebrity" – thought to be Taylor Swift – who also insists how good Lively's rewriting is.

APRIL 12, 2023 Lively says she has been bruised by other unhappy experiences over her contributions (rewriting of scripts), but that her husband and her friend make sure her voice is heard. "I guess I have to not worry about people liking me," she says. Then she texts what could be read as a passive aggressive threat: "If you ever get round to watching Game Of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi and, like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Source: MEGA Movie bosses were concerned Lively may influence Taylor Swift to pull one of her tracks from the It Ends With Us soundtrack if Baldoni did not bow down to her wishes.

APRIL 20, 2023 An anonymous producer writes to Jamey Heath, Baldoni's business partner at Wayfarer Studios. "He cannot let her have opinions about everything. Or she is going to be co-directing this film." APRIL 25, 2023 Three days prior to this date, Baldoni had asked a personal trainer how much Lively weighed in order to prepare to shoot a scene which calls for him to "scoop her up" in his arms. He has a back injury. He is summoned to a meeting at the penthouse and Reynolds allegedly says: "How dare you f------ ask about my wife's weight? What is wrong with you?" Reynolds allegedly warns Baldoni he has 'two weeks to recast" the role – something which would have cost the film company millions of dollars. He apologises.

MAY 5, 2023 Baldoni emails his notes on "sex scenes" to the intimacy co-ordinator. The email says: "The way these are shot and what is shown will be a 'Collaboration between (Baldoni) and Blake'. It adds that Baldoni would like to imply oral sex. 'If Blake is comfortable showing Ryle (his character) kissing her belly and then leaving the frame for a moment and staying on her face, then I think that is something women would like to see but also fine not doing it."

MAY 16, 2023 Unflattering paparazzi shots of Lively in her hand-picked wardrobe, wearing a frumpy brown skirt and pink cardigan, were published the day before. Baldoni goes to see Lively to say he wants to have more control over her wardrobe, which she wanted full autonomy on. He texts his business partner Heath and says how nervous he is. "Seeing her in ten," he writes. "Send me prayers. I'm just saying I have been ignoring my gut and there is a few things we need to course correct on. I'm f------ terrified of saying the wrong thing. Talk after."

Source: MEGA Baldoni praised Lively by saying she was 'amazing' during filming and she responded by claiming he was 'terrific.'

MAY 24, 2023 Having filmed a scripted kissing scene, the one about Lively's character giving birth is filmed. In a complaint, she says she was mostly nude aside from a "small piece of fabric" covering her genitalia and there are nonessential persons present. Baldoni's aides say she was wearing black briefs, a pregnancy suit on her mid section and a hospital gown over her chest. At the end of the shoot, Baldoni texts her: "I'm not going to tell you that you were amazing because you tease me for being so sentimental, but you were amazing today." She responds: "Thank you. I do appreciate it. I'm just a ball buster but it means a great deal to me ... You were terrific. I am proud of everything we did today."

MAY 30, 2023 Lively has called an executive at Sony to share grievances over Baldoni, saying her wardrobe was sexy. She also complained about being shown a home birth video by Heath. Lively apparently told Sony she did not want to pursue any formal grievances. Baldoni texts her: "I want you to know that I've been made aware of your concerns and I hear you. They are fully received and adjustments are being made imminently. Also the dailies (raw footage) are looking wonderful and while the last two days were tough, I assure you that your work was fantastic." On June 2, she invites Baldoni to come and run through lines with her while she is expressing breast milk. The production shuts down on June 14 due to the strike by the Writers Guild of America.

NOVEMBER 9, 2023 Just as filming is about to resume, Lively's lawyer sends a 17-point email of non-negotiable conditions which she demands be met before she returns to work. The list of conditions' tone and content appear to insinuate that Baldoni, Heath and others had engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct during filming. The following day, a legal representative from Sony emails Baldoni and advises: "The overall tone of the response has to be part denying the insinuations allegations but doing so in a way that doesn't inflame/escalate further."

Source: MEGA Baldoni emailed his production team stating he was 'angry' Blake has 'taken over our film and somehow rewrote a movie we spent years developing writing and funding.'

DECEMBER 27, 2023 Baldoni emails his production team about the planned return to shooting in January. He says: "Everyone knows how I feel about this and how angry I am that Blake has taken over our film and somehow rewrote a movie we spent years developing writing and funding. So yes. I am furious. And sad. But I will continue to get back up with the goal of getting us to the finish line. "I am waiving the white flag and submitting. I am going to give her 98 per cent of what she wants ... creativity is impossible in an environment shrouded in fear. By now we all know what she is capable of."

MAY 15, 2024 Lively has asked for a "passenger seat" in the editing suite and has ended up having solo editing time with her own editor. Baldoni's poster credit saying "a film by" has been removed. A Sony marketing executive asks him to reconsider his objections to changes "so that Blake does not change her mind about calling Taylor Swift". The company wants the singer to agree to having her song My Tears Ricochet used in the trailer. Baldoni learns Lively is planning to release her version of the film at a book festival and he is not allowed to see it. He says in a text: "The editors and director isn't allowed to look at an actress's cut. Got it. We will keep taking the high road."

JULY 15, 2024 Publicity for the film gets under way. Maximum Effort Productions, which is owned by Reynolds and Lively, sets up promotion shoots, including flower arranging and baking. Baldoni is excluded. After the premiere, during which Baldoni and his guests were kept separate from Lively and Reynolds (they watched the film in a different theatre were excluded from the party), stories of a "feud" start to emerge. By this point, Baldoni has hired crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan.