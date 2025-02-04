PatPat: 5 Things Your Kids' Clothing Says About Your Family

Like it or not, the clothing your family wears sends a message. This can be just as true of children’s clothing as it is of clothes for adults. As a result, many parents carefully consider what type of clothing their children should wear, even when their child is old enough to be involved in the decision themselves. As Albert Wang, co-founder and CEO of PatPat explains, your kids’ clothing can send a variety of messages about your family. Here are a few of the messages your clothing selections could be telling others.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Family Favorites

"Your child's clothing often reflects a little piece of who they are and what your family loves,” Wang explains. “It’s so common for children to gravitate toward outfits featuring their favorite characters — whether it’s Disney princesses, Hot Wheels or SpongeBob SquarePants. When kids get to wear clothing that showcases what they adore, it’s a way of sharing their personality and passions with the world.” Quality clothing that features favorite characters or designs (like dinosaurs or flowers) can be a great conversation starter, especially with other children who share similar interests. Your child’s clothing choices could even help them make new friends. Unsurprisingly, this is an area where your children can be more involved in their clothing choices. Mom and dad’s favorites are fun, but be sure to let your child share their favorites, as well.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Family Unity

“An emerging trend we’re seeing with kids’ clothing is how it’s being used to showcase family unity,” Wang notes. “Matching outfits are no longer reserved just for Christmas pajamas or formal family photos. Today, families are embracing coordinated looks for vacations or even casual outings as a creative and heartwarming way to express their bond and celebrate their love for one another.” Matching family outfits are available for a wide variety of clothing types, from pajamas and casual clothing to swimwear. A family that is actively spending time together and happy while wearing matching outfits radiates this positive message to others they come in contact with.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Sustainable Values

Sustainability has become increasingly important to many families. Research has found that 60% of apparel buyers consider sustainability to be extremely or slightly important to their purchasing decisions, compared to 30% who are neutral and just 10% who consider sustainability to be slightly or completely unimportant. This emphasis on sustainability is also seen in children’s clothing, where parents are increasingly conscious of the materials used to manufacture the clothing, as well as how those materials are sourced. “Sustainability in clothing may not always be immediately visible, but choosing sustainable options sends a powerful value statement,” Wang explains. “The clothes you select can reflect your family’s commitment to making environmentally conscious lifestyle choices. Additionally, sustainable fabrics often provide added benefits, such as being gentler on kids’ sensitive skin. In this way, your children’s clothing can seamlessly align with and reinforce the broader values and priorities of your family’s lifestyle.”

Article continues below advertisement

4. Shopping Priorities

Sustainability isn’t the only value that can be communicated through the clothing you purchase for your children. As Wang explains, each brand or article of clothing has its own distinctive attributes when it comes to things like comfort, practicality, durability, affordability and general quality. “Where you buy your clothes from and what kind of clothes you buy encompass each of these attributes,” he says. “Sometimes, this means you send a message that you value practicality and affordability over durability and comfort. Other times, it sends the message that you value high-end clothing, even if it may not be particularly practical or affordable. With kids’ clothing, I believe it is best to find balance. Clothing that is comfortable, practical and durable doesn’t have to be extremely expensive. Striking this balance is better for your kids and your budget so you don’t have to worry about the cost of replacing clothing.”

Article continues below advertisement

5. Individuality

Finally, your children’s clothing is a great way to showcase the individuality of your family through your distinct sense of style. This doesn’t mean that children’s clothing needs to reflect the style preferences of their parents — in fact, Wang notes that it can send an even stronger message when you lean into the uniqueness of each of your children. “It’s always fun when parents are willing to let their children select their clothing. This can result in fun outfits with bold colors or unique designs that the parents might not have chosen themselves, but it is important to give kids that power and freedom,” Wang says. “Giving your children power to choose their clothing tells them and others that you value their uniqueness and individuality, and that you aren’t afraid to let them express themselves. Allowing your child to discover their own sense of style and how it fits within your family may be the most valuable message you can send.”

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

What Message Does Your Child’s Clothing Send?