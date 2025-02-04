Kanye West Shared Disgusting Sexual Taunts Aimed at Kamala Harris Before Rapper 'Trespassed' at Grammys With Naked Wife Bianca Censori — Framing his Vile Statements as an 'Apology' to Democrat's KIDS

Censori and West were said to be asked to leave the event before they were escorted away by Los Angeles Police, though some sources insisted the pair "left on their own accord."

Another insider claimed CBS reps spoke to the couple after the "stunt" and feared potential fines for nudity over the live broadcast.

The source said: "Everyone looked at them like they were crazy and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt because he is worried he isn’t the center of attention any more.

"The organizers were informed about her outfit minutes after she got on the red carpet and sent someone to tell his team that they had to go because they could have been hit with massive issues if they pulled a stunt like this on air."