Kanye West Shared Disgusting Sexual Taunts Aimed at Kamala Harris Before Rapper 'Trespassed' at Grammys With Naked Wife Bianca Censori — Framing his Vile Statements as an 'Apology' to Democrat's KIDS
Days before Kanye West caused chaos at the Grammys, he fired off a barrage of sexual taunts aimed at former Vice President Kamala Harris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the since-deleted posts, West – who now goes by Ye – targeted Harris, 60, and her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election – and then attempted to frame his disturbing remarks as an "apology" to the former Democratic nominee's step-children, Ella and Cole Emhoff.
On Saturday, February 1, West posted on X: "I used to want to f--- Kamala until she lost. I don't f--- losers anymore."
After he removed the post, the Gold Digger rapper pledged his support to Trump and slammed the Democratic party in a follow up post.
He wrote: "The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I'm kidding. Dey don't control black people no more. Trump 4 life."
The rapper's bizarre posts weren't done yet.
In another follow up post, he apologized to Ella and Cole, writing: "Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids."
West's ramblings were just the start of his disturbing actions over the weekend.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the hitmaker and his wife, Bianca Censori, caused a scene when they showed up without an invite to the Grammy's on Sunday, February 2.
West and Censori, 30, filed onto the red carpet and began posing for pictures as normal, but the scene quickly went awry when the music mogul seemingly ordered his wife to drop the black fur coat she was wearing as her back was turned to photographers.
As the Yeezy architect let the coat drop to the ground, her bare body was exposed to the word. Censori debuted yet another "naked" look, wearing a mesh dress leaving nothing to the imagination.
Meanwhile, a stoic West stood by wearing a black t-shirt tucked into black pants and black sunglasses.
Censori and West were said to be asked to leave the event before they were escorted away by Los Angeles Police, though some sources insisted the pair "left on their own accord."
Another insider claimed CBS reps spoke to the couple after the "stunt" and feared potential fines for nudity over the live broadcast.
The source said: "Everyone looked at them like they were crazy and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt because he is worried he isn’t the center of attention any more.
"The organizers were informed about her outfit minutes after she got on the red carpet and sent someone to tell his team that they had to go because they could have been hit with massive issues if they pulled a stunt like this on air."