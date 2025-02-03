Battle of the Nudes! How Kanye's Ex Julia Fox Appeared at Grammys in VERY Similar Sheer Dress to His Nudity-Loving Wife Bianca Censori
Bianca Censori had some unexpected competition for most revealing red carpet look at the Grammy awards Sunday night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kanye West's current wife's nude look was echoed by his former fling Julia Fox .
Heads, and more, were turned Sunday night when Censori showed up to the event nearly nude. A thin, transparent sheer sheet was draped over her, but did nothing to cover her up.
However, not to be outdone, West's ex Fox showed up in her own skin-baring outfit.
Fox celebrated her 35th birthday at the awards show last night in a see-through top of her own and thong skirt made out of stockings. She also opted to cover up with a thin sheet, though her naughty bits were more well covered than Censori's.
She did layer an oversized leather jacket on top of her outfit, and then really cleaned up with a pair of bright yellow dish gloves as accessories.
Online, people wondered if West forced Censori to dress down, saying the rapper styled Fox the same way when they were dating.
One remarked: "There is nothing attractive about these looks. It's all shock and awe."
A second person joked: "Well that’s just embarrassing. I thought dressers were supposed to talk to each other to avoid this faux par. Perhaps Kanye didn’t get the memo."
As a third slammed: "They could be the same person – equally as hideous."
Fox and West started dating in early January 2022, following his divorce from Kim Kardashian after 8 years of marriage. The Uncut Gems star entered into the relationship with hopes she could be helping a precarious situation for the single singer, but soon changed her own tune.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2023, Fox admitted: "I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet."
Elsewhere, Fox revealed that early in their relationship her "old clothes" were packed up, leading her to undergo a transformation orchestrated by the Yeezy founder.
In a blog post for Interview on January 6, 2022, the Italian-American model opened up about the time West filled their New York City hotel suite with new clothes for her.
She described the event: "It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date?"
She explained: "For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. It was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection.
"I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."
But that feeling would quickly dissipate, especially after his wardrobe demands.
In her interview with The Times' Weekend Magazine, Fox admitted she regretted her relationship with West.
She said: "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that's saying a lot. I don't want to be known for being anyone's girlfriend."
According to Fox, West publicized their romance without her permission, clarifying it was never her idea to put it under the spotlight.
She added: "If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn."