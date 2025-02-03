Battle of the Nudes! How Kanye's Ex Julia Fox Appeared at Grammys in VERY Similar Sheer Dress to His Nudity-Loving Wife Bianca Censori

Heads, and more, were turned Sunday night when Censori showed up to the event nearly nude. A thin, transparent sheer sheet was draped over her, but did nothing to cover her up.

However, not to be outdone, West's ex Fox showed up in her own skin-baring outfit.

Fox celebrated her 35th birthday at the awards show last night in a see-through top of her own and thong skirt made out of stockings. She also opted to cover up with a thin sheet, though her naughty bits were more well covered than Censori's.

She did layer an oversized leather jacket on top of her outfit, and then really cleaned up with a pair of bright yellow dish gloves as accessories.