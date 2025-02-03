Sean 'Diddy' Combs Latest: Rapper Insists Alleged Prostitutes Were Actually GIRLFRIENDS in Shocking Response to Latest Federal Indictment Against Him As He Languishes in Jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has now claimed the sex workers at the center of his sex trafficking charges were actually his girlfriends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a fresh indictment filed on January 30, prosecutors alleged the disgraced music mogul knowingly transported alleged victims "with intent that the individuals engage in prostitution" and "willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions."
Combs was further accused of engaging in "a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women," including verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse.
Prosecutors wrote in the filing: "Combs manipulated women to participate in orchestrated performances of sexual activity with Combs.
"At times, Combs, and others acting at his direction, made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to Combs' location.
"Combs ensured participation from the women by, among other things, obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, controlling their careers, leveraging his financial support and threatening to cut off the same, and using intimidation and violence."
Now, the Bad Boy Records founder's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has claimed prosecutors have it all wrong – and the sex workers were actually his client's girlfriends.
In a statement on the latest filing, Agnifilo said: "The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes."
Agnifilo further pointed out the filing contains "no new offenses," before doubling down on his client's innocence, saying: "Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."
The 55-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges following his September arrest.
While behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs insisted he was innocent in an Instagram statement.
He wrote: "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.
"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
Since his arrest, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Combs alleging sexual assault and abuse – and life behind bars has seemingly started to impact the mogul's physical health.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night following his latest indictment.
He was to have been taken for a late-night MRI because his "knee was bothering him."
Sources said he underwent the scan around 10 PM on Thursday, January 30. The hospital visit was said to have been kept under wraps in an attempt to avoid unnecessary attention around the high-profile inmate.