Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Mercilessly Trolled As Hilarious Clip of her Dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track at Grammys Goes Viral: 'She Dances Like My Grandma'

Split photos of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA/TWITTER

Taylor Swift was mocked for her dancing to Kendrick Lamar's diss track at the Grammys.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift's got "cringe" dance moves and she's not afraid to show it.

The billionaire pop sensation became an instant internet meme after Sunday night's Grammy Awards, with fans roasting her awkward moves during Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

taylor swift trolled video clip dancing kendrick lamar diss track grammy awards
Source: MEGA

The singer was nominated for six awards but left Sunday night empty handed.

This isn't the first time Swift’s dancing has been criticized; the 35-year-old singer has often been spotted getting up and busting a move during performances at past Grammys.

But as Lamar's award-winning bop played, Swift – who left empty-handed after snagging six nominations – was unfortunately filmed dancing from behind in a clip that has since swarmed social media.

Split photo of Drake, Kendrick Lamar.
Source: MEGA

Lamar broke history for securing the first-ever Grammy win for a diss track.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker was spotted in her bright red dress, matching heels, and cropped black jacket while bending her knees and bopping back and forth – sometimes throwing her arm and leg out to the side.

A few fans have noted it appeared as if Swift was attempting to pull off the "stanky leg" dance move – but we'll let you decide for yourself in the video below.

Shared on X, one person replied: "Not every beat needs a dance. Sometimes, less is more."

A second joked: "Yes she looks like my Grammy," as a third agreed: "She dances like my grandma."

A third jabbed: "Has anyone told her she can't dance? Seriously.."

Another said: "She’s 1% Karen, 99% Cringe."

Someone else begged: "Girrrrrrl let me show you how to dance. Please."

Others noted how much more natural Swift's moves are when she's performing onstage rather than when she's dancing along in the audience.

Only time will tell if another dancing clip of the pop star will go viral again next Sunday when Lamar performs at the Super Bowl halftime show – where Swift will undoubtedly be supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Although Swift didn't take home any Grammys this year, the four and a half hour event was packed with plenty of other memorable moments – one being Not Like Us making history as the first diss track to win the award.

Lamar secured all five awards he was nominated for, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video for the track aimed at Drake.

blake lively taylor swift building friendship back up again
Source: MEGA

Swift's dancing was one of the many iconic moments to happen during Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

Elsewhere throughout the airing, viewers were prompted to donate to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires – which in turn led to the music industry being slammed for turning the Grammy Awards into a beg-a-thon.

Many viewers argued the wealthy and successful artists attending the event should have done more to help.

Not all people watching were happy with some of the Recording Academy's voting members, either – particularly after Beyoncé won the Best Country Album award.

The singer took home the Grammy for her country-themed album Cowboy Carter, which was nominated for a whopping eleven awards overall.

Beyoncé was just as shocked to secure the win, which was showcased in her meme-worthy reaction to her name being called out.

taylor swift and travis kelce looking at kansas city real estate together
Source: MEGA

The singer will support her boyfriend as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Super Bowl next Sunday.

And how could anyone forget Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's memorable entrance on the red carpet?

Despite reports saying the controversial rapper and his 30-year-old wife weren't invited in the first place, the two made a splash as Censori removed her jacket to reveal her completely nude figure underneath.

The couple was reportedly escorted out of the event by police.

