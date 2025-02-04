Secret 'Truth' Behind Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Dress — As Pals Insist Kanye West Is NOT Treating Her Like His 'Puppet'

Bianca Censori wasn't under Kanye West's thumb at the Grammys after all. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie's shocking nude look for Sunday night's music awards, which was dramatically unveiled on the red carpet, was a carefully thought-out statement by the designer herself on "simplicity."

Source: MEGA West's wife shocked Grammys viewers as she posed nude underneath a sheer dress on the red carpet.

Causing a massive stir on the carpet before the Grammys even took off, the 30-year-old slipped off her fur coat to reveal her completely nude figure underneath a sheer mini-dress. Standing next to West, who was fully dressed in all-black, fans quickly expressed concern over the rapper "controlling" his wife and pressuring her to deliver a particular message.

Source: MEGA Sources say Censori 100% backed the outfit decision and used it to issue a statement on 'simplicity and provocation.'

But insiders close to the celeb couple, who married in December 2022, claim Censori was a "willing participant" who was encouraged by her 47-year-old husband to make a statement about "simplicity and provocation." They explained how the controversial hitmaker collaborated with his Yeezy designers, including Censori, to create the outfits – adding how an indecent exposure arrest would have only reinforced their message.

The sources said: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture. "Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false."

Censori’s red carpet appearance raised further concerns for her well-being, with body language expert Judi James noting her initial confident stance gave way to signs of anxiety and fear. James observed her nervous glance at West before removing her coat and her awkward body language afterward suggested suppressed fear and last-minute anxiety.

Source: MEGA Previous reports say Censori's family has been worried about her husband's 'controlling' tendencies.

Censori's friend brushed off the concerns, however – stating the model did not view the look as "inappropriate." They said: "She dresses as a statement, creating an ambiguous message between simplicity and provocation. "The look is about the simplicity of wearing nothing. It was only meant for one quick moment, but clearly that moment became a lifetime. This look made a bold statement."

The insider continued: "How can it be viewed as obscene? Classical art was full of obscenity. Obscenity does not come from a nude body but from an obscene mentality, which is unfortunately due to many factors throughout history. "She does not think the look was inappropriate at all."

Source: MEGA The rapper and his wife were reportedly escorted out of the event by police.

Their friend also dismissed those who called for Censori to be arrested over indecent exposure, emphasizing how she "really doesn't care what anyone thinks" and is a "confident woman who is encouraged and supported by Ye." They added: "Together they are making a statement against the rest of the entertainment world.

"If Bianca had been arrested, it would have made their statement even stronger – but it would have been extremely unfair because she is not a criminal." The couple were reportedly escorted out by police after walking the carpet, but that didn't stop Censori from showing skin once again at a Beverly Hills after party.

Since meeting West, Censori has sparked controversy over her fashion choices, often wearing revealing outfits like tiny bodysuits, taped breasts, and oversized stuffed toys. Sources have claimed West imposes strict rules on her, including what she wears, eats, and a fitness routine, even though he doesn’t work out himself.

Source: MEGA West groped Censori's rear after this year's Grammy Awards.