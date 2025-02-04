Your tip
Ben Affleck 'Risking Heart Attack' by Gorging on Greasy Food J Lo BANNED Him From Eating During Their Painful Marriage

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer 'J Lo' Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is knee-deep in junk food again following his divorce.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Feb. 4 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck was kept on a tight leash by wife Jennifer 'J Lo' Lopez when it came to his diet – but the now single actor is back to stuffing his face and possibly damaging his health.

Lopez made sure to keep the Hollywood star from eating everything from burgers to candy during their marriage but things have now changed drastically, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider claimed: "(Affleck) loves McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and Starbucks coffee drinks and treats." A big change from when Affleck was married to the Shotgun Wedding star Lopez.

"When he got back with Jennifer, Ben felt deprived of his favorite foods and snacks and sodas," the source continued.

They added: "That's why he looked so grumpy all the time. He was in total withdrawal. He missed his grease and sugar rush.

ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck is a happy man again as he's returned to his junk food diet ways.

"But now that (Lopez) is finally gone, he can go to town and put his stomach through the kind of workout only he can appreciate."

The insider said: "Ben can stuff his face with whatever he wants now, and Jennifer can't do a thing about it – because she's clear across town."

The Good Will Hunting star has been finding solace in his first wife Jennifer Garner, after he finalized his divorce with Lopez. The exes have been seen in public numerous times.

jennifer lopez getting closer than ever with hunky staffers
Source: MEGA

Lopez is said to have banned certain foods from Affleck despite his love for them.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, welcoming three kids in their relationship.

And while their various sightings may seem harmless, Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller, is not a fan of it at all.

A source previously said: "Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel."

They added: "It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their coparenting relationship.

"He doesn't feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time it's hard not to feel jealous when it's clear they have a strong connection and friendship."

Affleck is said to be hoping his first ex-wife comes rushing back to him after all these years because of their strong connection.

ben affleck runs to hypnotist
Source: MEGA

'That's why he looked so grumpy all the time, the source said of his lack of greasy foods during his marriage to Lopez.

Another source said: "(Affleck) never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away.

"Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."

However, the Oscar-winning writer shouldn't expect Garner to end her relationship with Miller and return to him after all these years.

ben affleck bond jennifer garner infuriating boyfriend john miller
Source: MEGA

Affleck and his first wife Jennifer Garner have been seen in public numerous time following his divorce.

The insider said: "Jen has made it clear that her only interest is getting Ben through his slumps so he's available as a father for their kids."

