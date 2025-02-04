Kanye West Embroiled in Unbelievable Online Battle With Fans After They Brand Him an 'Abuser' Following Wife Bianca Censori's Grammys Stripping Stunt
Kanye West has picked a new fight in the outcry after his wife Bianca Censori's nude appearance at the Grammys.
RadarOnline.com has learned this time the outspoken rapper is squaring off against his own fans.
Whatever West was trying to achieve by parading Censroi around in a completely transparent dress with no underwear seems to have backfired on him.
Critics were quick to slam the stunt, and now even many of his own fans have expressed their displeasure with the Australian architect's display.
The attacks seem to be taking a toll, as the Gold Digger singer personally shot back at one damning reaction.
Underneath a graphic, the rapper posted on his Instagram page showing searches for Bianca skyrocketing, a photographer and art director named Chiara Glionna commented: "It's an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen."
Something about that seemed to really get Ye's goat, as he turned his focus on Glionna, and her personal Insta page.
West targeted her latest two photos, which feature some model photography Glionna looks to have taken. In the comments section, West referenced her words, commenting only "Easy win."
Fans rushed to Glionna's defense, leaving their own comments under the picture as a direct response to West.
One person commented: "Your work is beautiful, all Kanye did was give you a spotlight you deserve."
Another person agreed: "So many people are thinking exactly what she said."
While a third noted: "Kanye likes to destroy people."
Escalating the battle between fan and foe, Glionna reposted West's comments on her Instagram stories – taking the opportunity to call him out.
"Seriously, Mr. West," she posted on one story, following it with a laughing emoji.
On another, she added: "And he is still not understanding the point of what I said ... it's not all man (sic) but always one of them."
With little signs of regret, many insiders say West is purposely choosing his wife's "clothes" in an effort for the couple to grab as much publicity as possible to save his fading brand.
An insider told us: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand, but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.
"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"
RadarOnline.com revealed his demands extend beyond merely her fashion choices. A professional lip reader broke down the bizarre instruction he gave to his wife as she stripped practically nude on the Grammys red carpet, sparking more fears the Aussie has been "radicalized" by the controversial rapper.
West appeared to tell his wife: "You're making a scene now" – to which the model responded by nodding her head.
He then added: "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."
Censori nodded her head once again, to which West said: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."
"Alright let's go," Censori responded, according to Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst at the LipReader company.