Kanye West Embroiled in Unbelievable Online Battle With Fans After They Brand Him an 'Abuser' Following Wife Bianca Censori's Grammys Stripping Stunt

Whatever West was trying to achieve by parading Censroi around in a completely transparent dress with no underwear seems to have backfired on him.

Critics were quick to slam the stunt, and now even many of his own fans have expressed their displeasure with the Australian architect's display.

The attacks seem to be taking a toll, as the Gold Digger singer personally shot back at one damning reaction.

Underneath a graphic, the rapper posted on his Instagram page showing searches for Bianca skyrocketing, a photographer and art director named Chiara Glionna commented: "It's an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen."

Something about that seemed to really get Ye's goat, as he turned his focus on Glionna, and her personal Insta page.

West targeted her latest two photos, which feature some model photography Glionna looks to have taken. In the comments section, West referenced her words, commenting only "Easy win."