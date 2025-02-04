Your tip
Brazen Kanye West Slams 'Boring' Grammys — And Defends Wife Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt as 'Art'

Kanye West has hit out at the Grammys by branding the A-list event 'boring' and also defended his wife Bianca Censori's nude red carpet stunt.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Kanye West has blasted the "boring" Grammys and also hit back at critics of wife Bianca Censori's nude red carpet stunt.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, also known as Ye, had no intention of watching the ceremony amid rumors he had been ejected due to his wife's X-rated attire – or rather, lack of.

Rapper West described Censori's naked red carpet stunt as 'art' as he hit back at naysayers for slamming her sheer outfit.

He also gave short shrift to naysayers slamming Censori's naked dress – labelling her sheer outfit "art."

An insider said: "Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave – he'd never sit through the Grammys because it's so dull and boring.

"People have called this a stunt but to Ye this is his art.

"He turned up, made headlines around the world and left.

"No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened."

Before the couple left the red carpet, West appeared to have angry words with an organiser.

Sources alleged TV network CBS, filming the L.A event, had warned his team that he could be fined because of the obscene outfit.

West, 47, and Censori, 30, stayed at the Grammys for just 30 minutes.

The rapper, who has sold more than 160million records, was invited as a nominee for Best Rap Song but was long gone by the time his track Carnival lost out to rival Kendrick Lamar.

They drove off in West $500,000 chrome Mercedes Maybach and later partied until 1.45am.

West and Censori left the event after just 30 minutes and were later seen partying into the early hours, despite Ye losing out on a gong.

An insider added: "Ye and Bianca went to get food before going to a party.

"They had a great time together and were dancing with their friends.

"Bianca was saying how much she had enjoyed herself and you could tell Ye was happy."

Those close to the pair, together for two years, said they were not fazed by the fresh controversy.

West has been accused of "radicalizing" the Aussie model and forcing her into the stint, sparking fans demanding she is "saved" from his clutches.

But according to insiders, she was more than happy to take part in the stunt.

West has been getting into shape in a bid to keep his wife happy – and it appears to be working.

A source added: "Bianca was loving life and had a great time.

"She's a muse for Ye and there’s no coercion involved. This is what Ye does, he makes a statement and the whole world talks about it."

RadarOnline.com revealed last week West is desperately trying to get into shape in order to keep Censori happy.

It appears to be working, as he's looked slimmer of late – much to the delight of his wife.

Another source said: "Kanye's dropped pounds and Bianca's obviously relieved because he was hefty and kind of gross.

"Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but truth is he didn't have a lot of choice.

"He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude.

"He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado — so now he's starving himself, trying to appeal to her."

