Brazen Kanye West Slams 'Boring' Grammys — And Defends Wife Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt as 'Art'

He also gave short shrift to naysayers slamming Censori's naked dress – labelling her sheer outfit "art."

An insider said: "Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave – he'd never sit through the Grammys because it's so dull and boring.

"People have called this a stunt but to Ye this is his art.

"He turned up, made headlines around the world and left.

"No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened."