Good Riddance! Disgraced Prince Andrew 'Too Petrified' to EVER Visit U.S. Again — As New Calls Grow for FBI Probe into His Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

President Donald Trump's pick to be FBI director has vowed to "do everything" to expose accomplices of late paedophile Epstein and a lawyer for victims says the U.K. Government should "turn him (Andrew) over" for questioning.

A friend said: "He is terrified if he goes to America he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed.

"He used to be Air Miles Andy but he'll never risk going to America again.

"Since the whole thing blew up, he's only been to Bahrain, where he has friends. There hasn't been a single golf trip to Spain or holiday abroad."