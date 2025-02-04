Your tip
Good Riddance! Disgraced Prince Andrew 'Too Petrified' to EVER Visit U.S. Again — As New Calls Grow for FBI Probe into His Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

prince andrew prince edward wife sophie unhappy share cottage
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew does not want to risk being arrested in the U.S. over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein amid calls for a fresh FBI probe into the sicko.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew is "too petrified" of stepping foot into the U.S. amid fresh calls for the FBI to probe his links with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced royal – who has only left his native Britain once in the last six years – fears he may be arrested after revelations in court documents prompted calls for a new criminal investigation.

prince andrew networth secret money
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York was previously well-traveled but has only left the U.K. once in the past six years due to his string of scandals.

President Donald Trump's pick to be FBI director has vowed to "do everything" to expose accomplices of late paedophile Epstein and a lawyer for victims says the U.K. Government should "turn him (Andrew) over" for questioning.

A friend said: "He is terrified if he goes to America he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed.

"He used to be Air Miles Andy but he'll never risk going to America again.

"Since the whole thing blew up, he's only been to Bahrain, where he has friends. There hasn't been a single golf trip to Spain or holiday abroad."

Spencer Kuvin, a U.S. lawyer for many of Epstein's victims, said: "The British monarchy should be embarrassed. He should be fully separated from the monarchy and the public should never be subsidising someone who has either such bad judgment to be friends with this man or could have been involved with him.

"The President should require his new FBI director to fully investigate Andrew's conduct.

"The Government should turn him over for that and demand he volunteer himself to be a part of it. The King should do that.

"Andrew should be held accountable by the monarchy."

jeffrey epstein tapes
Source: NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE

Andrew is still reeling from his links with Epstein which has seen him frozen out of Royal duties.

The Duke of York, 64, paid millions to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in an out-of-court settlement three years ago, while denying sexual assault accusations.

In 2020, the FBI asked the Home Office for help to quiz Andrew.

That investigation was paused last year.

Last week High Court files revealed Andrew emailed Epstein in February 2011 saying "we’ll play some more soon".

But in his infamous BBC interview, Andrew said he ceased contact with Epstein in December 2010 after they were pictured in New York.

king charles cut prince harry out of million inheritance
Source: MEGA

King Charles has grown tired of Andrew embroiling the Royal family in scandal – but has vowed to stick by him.

Mr Kuvin said: "Victims have always wanted everyone involved in the Epstein circle to be fully prosecuted. That includes any powerful person.”

Facing becoming embroiled in a fresh FBI investigation comes after Andrew dragged the Royal family into fresh controversy last month courtesy of his relationship with with a Chinese spy.

The informant, now barred from the UK after being deemed a threat to national security, had become friendly with the Duke of York, who accepted the suspect as his "confidante".

Andrew's latest scandal sparked fury from King Charles.

However, RadarOnline.com told how the cancer-battling monarch, 76, has accepted he can't ostracize his brother because "there will always be a bond of blood".

The source told us: "The Palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother.

"He has given up trying to reform him and will simply stick by him until he dies."

