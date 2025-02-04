How Frankie Muniz Has Sparked Fears 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reboot is Plagued By Behind-Scenes Drama
Former TV tyke Frankie Muniz was excited about doing a reboot of his hit series Malcolm in the Middle, but his cryptic social media comment on friendship or the lack thereof – seems to suggest it's not going so well.
Sources said his message may be about his friends and costars from the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The buzz started after the Malcolm alum, 39, recently alluded to his troubles on X.
"Can't sleep. Hard when you realize your friends aren't really your friends," he shared.
Cyberspace erupted in a mass of sympathy, with one writing: “Yo Frankie u good bro?" While another wrote: "Hang in there man."
A third echoed: "Better to realize than to continue to be used. It does suck though."
Insiders said Muniz had seemed upbeat about the Disney+ reboot of his popular millennial show – which reunites him with TV parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek – but now he's sending a different signal.
"The reboot isn't playing out the way he thought, and people are whispering that Bryan and Jane have their own ideas and aren't supporting his vision for the show," a source said.
"Frankie loves them both, but always considered himself the star of the original series. People are saying he doesn't feel like the reboot puts enough of an emphasis on him."