Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Frankie Muniz

How Frankie Muniz Has Sparked Fears 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reboot is Plagued By Behind-Scenes Drama

frankie muniz malcolm middle reboot behind scenes drama
Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz has sparked fears the Malcolm in the Middle reboot faces behind-the-scenes drama.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 8:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former TV tyke Frankie Muniz was excited about doing a reboot of his hit series Malcolm in the Middle, but his cryptic social media comment on friendship or the lack thereof – seems to suggest it's not going so well.

Sources said his message may be about his friends and costars from the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The buzz started after the Malcolm alum, 39, recently alluded to his troubles on X.

Article continues below advertisement
frankie muniz malcolm middle reboot behind scenes drama
Source: MEGA

Muniz shared a cryptic message about friendships amid the MitM reboot buzz.

Article continues below advertisement

"Can't sleep. Hard when you realize your friends aren't really your friends," he shared.

Cyberspace erupted in a mass of sympathy, with one writing: “Yo Frankie u good bro?" While another wrote: "Hang in there man."

A third echoed: "Better to realize than to continue to be used. It does suck though."

Insiders said Muniz had seemed upbeat about the Disney+ reboot of his popular millennial show – which reunites him with TV parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek – but now he's sending a different signal.

Article continues below advertisement
frankie muniz malcolm middle reboot behind scenes drama
Source: IMDB

Muniz is said to have had a change of heart about the show revival.

Article continues below advertisement

"The reboot isn't playing out the way he thought, and people are whispering that Bryan and Jane have their own ideas and aren't supporting his vision for the show," a source said.

"Frankie loves them both, but always considered himself the star of the original series. People are saying he doesn't feel like the reboot puts enough of an emphasis on him."

Article continues below advertisement
frankie muniz malcolm middle reboot behind scenes drama
Source: MEGA

Cranston and Kaczmarek reportedly have a different vision to Muniz for the reboot.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
selena gomez boyfriend benny blanco down dumps beast labels

Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco 'Down in Dumps' — Over Constantly Being Branded Beast to Her Beauty!

tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young

Tom Cruise 'Risking Death' by Using Potentially Deadly Deep-Diving Breathing Techniques as Part of His Relentless Quest to Stay Young

Insiders say with Cranston now such a huge star and Kaczmarek so popular in the industry, Muniz is caught in the middle – and he's not even sure he wants to do this now.

A source added the three actors have been trying to work things out since the post appeared.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.