Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco 'Down in Dumps' — Over Constantly Being Branded Beast to Her Beauty!

Selena Gomez's husband-to-be Benny Blanco was lampooned once again for his looks – this time by loudmouth comedian Nikki Glaser – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the constant teasing is getting him down a lot more than he lets on, with "upset" Gomez, 32, coming out swinging in defense of the 36-year-old music producer.

"They're constantly being ridiculed as this so-called Beauty and the Beast couple and trolled by fans who ask what she sees in him and say things like, whatever it is, it can't be his looks," our insider said.