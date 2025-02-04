Your tip
Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco 'Down in Dumps' — Over Constantly Being Branded Beast to Her Beauty!

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco feels depressed by trolling over his looks, sources say.

Selena Gomez's husband-to-be Benny Blanco was lampooned once again for his looks – this time by loudmouth comedian Nikki Glaser – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the constant teasing is getting him down a lot more than he lets on, with "upset" Gomez, 32, coming out swinging in defense of the 36-year-old music producer.

"They're constantly being ridiculed as this so-called Beauty and the Beast couple and trolled by fans who ask what she sees in him and say things like, whatever it is, it can't be his looks," our insider said.

Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes joke about Blanco struck a nerve with him and Gomez.

They added: "For Benny, it must be unnerving and imitating, especially when you consider all the flak he's getting. Selena doesn't understand why people don't let it go. They deal with it all the time on social media, and they're sick and tired of it."

Sources explained what Glaser said at the Golden Globes during her opening monologue touched a nerve. She was teasing various celebs in the audience when she picked out "double nominee" Gomez – nominated for Only Murders in the Building and Emila Prez – and her fiancé.

Blanco faces constant ridicule, but Gomez fiercely defends her fiancé.

"She's here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy," Glaser said as the ballroom erupted in laughter.

"Selena's stance is that if people want to pick on her, go ahead, but don't mess with her beloved Benny," an insider added.

Sources revealed the nonstop teasing is wearing on Blanco despite his efforts to brush it off.

They went on: "It won't let up and it's getting on both their nerves and they're finding it difficult to deal with. Anyone who knows Benny also knows he's a pretty sensitive character."

As readers know, Glaser proposed to Gomez in December, after dating for over a year, with a 6-carat marquise diamond.

Gomez insists Blanco is her biggest supporter and refuses to let the criticism slide.

"I think, for me, I am beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am and have someone support me, m encourage me, inspire me and motivate me," Gomez said.

"It brings me joy and more than anything he's just my best friend and m really lucky."

