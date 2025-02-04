Your tip
Tom Cruise 'Risking Death' by Using Potentially Deadly Deep-Diving Breathing Techniques as Part of His Relentless Quest to Stay Young

tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is 'risking death' by using potentially deadly deep-diving techniques to stay young.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

Daredevil Tom Cruise is no stranger to breathtaking stunts but RadarOnline.com can reveal the health nut is now taking deep dives in oxygen tanks and controlling his breathing patterns in extreme ways as an anti-aging effort.

The high-flying Top Gun hero, 62, recently revealed he's prepping himself for an underwater role.

tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young
Source: MEGA

Cruise is taking his training to new depths – literally – by mastering extreme breath control.

"The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can't wait to share more with you," Tom gushed on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself floating in H20.

"Tom is always pushing his body to improve," an insider warned. "A few years ago, he started to get interested in all aspects of breathing and how dialing it in can be a game-changer for overall health. The first thing he did was taping his mouth shut at night to ensure that he was breathing through his nose."

tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young
Source: MEGA

Known for daring stunts, Cruise now swears by deep-diving and oxygen therapy for longevity.

The source added: "It's bizarre because he looks like he's in some sort of hostage situation every time he goes to bed, but he claims it's done wonders for his health.

"Tom had a special tank built where he can practice holding his breath underwater every day. It's part of his insane workout routine now.

tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young
Source: MEGA

From high-altitude thrills to deep-sea training, Cruise is redefining his anti-aging regimen.

"On top of his cold plunges and his breathing challenges and daily cryotherapy, he now goes to these hyperbaric oxygen chambers several times a week to binge oxygen. He swears it's helping to keep him young!"

Others have warned he is "risking death" with the plunges as they can devastate internal organs and caused brain damage if anything goes wrong.

