Ben Stiller 'Had to Dig Deep' and Endure 'Serious Soul-Searching' to Save Marriage to Christine Taylor After Epic Three-Year Separation

Even though he was estranged from his spouse, the Meet the Fockers star swore: "We always were connected. In my mind, I never didn't want us to be together."

After nearly a year of living in the same house, the former flames rekindled their romance! The insider revealed: "Ben went out of his way to communicate better and listen to Christine instead of forging ahead with his own whims and needs. It took time, but eventually she could tell he was in a different headspace and that he deserved a second chance."

Stiller added he's "so grateful" for his marriage's new chapter.

"I think not that many people do come back together when they separate," he said. "There's nothing like that, when you come back. You have so much more appreciation for what you have because we know we could not have it."