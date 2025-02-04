Ben Stiller 'Had to Dig Deep' and Endure 'Serious Soul-Searching' to Save Marriage to Christine Taylor After Epic Three-Year Separation
Funnyman Ben Stiller wasn't laughing amid his three-year separation from wife Christine Taylor – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the zany Zoolander stud got serious about reconciliation and pulled their marriage back from the brink of divorce.
"Ben had to dig deep to turn things around. He effectively gave himself a hard reset after coming to the realization that it was his own bone-headed behavior that drove Christine away," an insider said. "He starting putting her first and work second – and that made a huge difference right off the bat."
The Dodgeball goof, 59, and the Brady Bunch Movie beauty, 54, had taken a break in 2017 but wound up moving back in together during the COVID-19 pandemic for the sake of their kids – daughter Ella, 22, and son Quinlin, 19.
Now, smitten Stiller said spending time away from Taylor has made him value their nearly 25-year marriage even more.
"When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren't in that relationship, how much I loved our family unit," Ben said.
Even though he was estranged from his spouse, the Meet the Fockers star swore: "We always were connected. In my mind, I never didn't want us to be together."
After nearly a year of living in the same house, the former flames rekindled their romance! The insider revealed: "Ben went out of his way to communicate better and listen to Christine instead of forging ahead with his own whims and needs. It took time, but eventually she could tell he was in a different headspace and that he deserved a second chance."
Stiller added he's "so grateful" for his marriage's new chapter.
"I think not that many people do come back together when they separate," he said. "There's nothing like that, when you come back. You have so much more appreciation for what you have because we know we could not have it."
The source said Ben has been "doting" on Christine ever since they turned their romance around.
"They're an incredibly tight-knit family and Ben's a totally different guy from that self-absorbed character who essentially drove Christine away back in 201," our insider added.
"They still have their ups and downs but make a point to work through things calmly and compromise. Ben's way less stubborn. And their love life has never been hotter. They're madly in love again."