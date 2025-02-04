Your tip
Tiger Woods Announces Mom Kultida's Death — Golf Legend Remembers Her as a 'Force of Nature All Her Own' in Emotional Tribute

Composite photo of Tiger Woods, Kultida Woods
Source: MEGA, TIGERWOODS/INSTAGRAM

Tiger Woods' mother Kultida has died.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Tiger Woods' mother Kultida has died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The PGA legend shared the news of his mother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.

tiger woods mom dead
Source: MEGA

Woods receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 with mom Kultida by his side.

Woods dubbed his beloved mother "a force of nature all her own."

He wrote in the caption: "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable.

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

The 15-time major winner thanked fans for their "support" and "prayers" as he asked for "privacy at this difficult time for me and my family," before concluding his message with "Love you Mom."

Source: @TIGERWOODS/INSTAGRAM

Woods' mother passed on Tuesday, February 4.

The 49-year-old opened up about his mother's influence on his career during a 2017 interview.

He said: "My dad was always the person who would plant seeds and give me encouragement but also would say things that would fester inside me that wouldn't come to fruition for a while. He was very worldly and deep in his thinking. My mom was the enforcer.

"My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him. My mom's still here and I’m still deathly afraid of her. She's a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. She was the hand, she was the one, I love her so much, but she was tough."

Woods added: "There was zero negotiation."

Source: @GOLFDIGEST/X

Woods called his mother a 'force of nature' in his heartfelt tribute.

Kultida was often spotted at events her son was competing in, including his TGL match last week in Florida.

Last year, when Woods received the Bob Jones Award – the highest honor given by the United States Golf Association (USGA) – he decided the award to his mother.

During his acceptance speech, Woods told the audience: "My mom doesn't get enough credit. Everyone thought that it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life.

"This award, I accept it in humbleness and just unbelievable regard for the past recipients, but I also accept it for my mommy, too."

tiger woods mom dead
Source: MEGA

Woods accepted the Bob Jones Award in his mom's honor in 2024.

He continued: "She allowed me to get here. She allowed me to do these things, chase my dreams, and the support and love — I didn't do this alone. I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have: my mom. Thank you, Mommy."

Kultida, who was originally from Thailand, met Woods' father, Earl, when he was serving in the Vietnam War.

The pair married in Brooklyn, New York, in 1969. They welcomed Woods, their only child together, in December 1975.

