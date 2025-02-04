Tiger Woods Announces Mom Kultida's Death — Golf Legend Remembers Her as a 'Force of Nature All Her Own' in Emotional Tribute

Woods dubbed his beloved mother "a force of nature all her own."

He wrote in the caption: "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable.

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

The 15-time major winner thanked fans for their "support" and "prayers" as he asked for "privacy at this difficult time for me and my family," before concluding his message with "Love you Mom."