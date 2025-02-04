Hollywood Recluse Sandra Bullock Steps Out of Shadows to Share Rare Message About 'Concern' for Her Family and Fans — Amid Social Media Scams

Sandra Bullock has come out of hiding to deliver a crucial message to her fans. The Miss Congeniality actress made a rare statement about recent social media scams targeting her fans and family, revealing she's contacted law enforcement due to increasing concerns over being exploited, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The Proposal star showed massive concern over her family being 'taken advantage of' by scammers.

Bullock told People: "My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern." The actress, mother to 15-year-old Louis and 11-year-old Laila, isn't ignoring the frightening situation – she's even brought in the cops to put an end to the scammers for good.

Source: MEGA Bullock revealed she got law enforcement involved while confirming she does not have social media.

Bullock added: "And there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter. "Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me."

The Proposal star issued her statement just a day after her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, took to Instagram to reveal she'd reported fake accounts impersonating her on Facebook. Bullock-Prado wrote next to a screenshot of the fake accounts: "I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages.

"And off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown a--ed woman." She continued: "This is my only account and y'all know it’s about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening.

"I'm a grown a--ed middle-aged woman with a life and I don’t troll around at 54 DMing people." She then mentioned the French woman who was reportedly swindled out of thousands by a scammer using AI to trick her into believing she was in a relationship with Brad Pitt.

She concluded by urging her followers to report the fake accounts, expressing concern for her family's safety. Bullock-Prado wrote: "But the fact that I’m put in danger, as is my livelihood, doesn’t mean a damn thing. If you see a fake account, are friended or messaged by one, report and block."

Source: MEGA Bullock has led a reclusive life since the passing of her boyfriend Bryan Randall in 2023.

Bullock's statement on the matter was rare, as the actress – whose Hollywood career has spanned over three decades – has been more on the reclusive side over the past few years. Since the passing of her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, in August 2023 after a three-year battle with ALS, she has largely remained out of the public eye.

In December, RadarOnline.com revealed the actress was potentially ready to start dating again. An insider spilled: "Bryan was the love of her life. She's not looking to replace him, but she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love.

Source: MEGA The actress was last spotted looking joyful at a Lakers game in December 2024.

"She's not in any sort of rush and she's not desperate, but with the new year coming up she's discreetly telling friends that she's ready to start dating." The source also said the actress "doesn't care about money or fame," adding: "She's not interested in status. She wants someone that she connects with, a solid good guy."