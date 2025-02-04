Blockbuster Oscar-Nominated Hollywood Star Confesses He Wanted to 'Punch' Female Co-Star — Branding it a 'Horrible Attitude'
A blockbuster Oscar-nominated Hollywood star has confessed he wanted to "punch" a female co-star.
RadarOnline.com can report Guy Pearce, who is nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in The Brutalist, revealed his shocking thoughts about a "snobby" actress he worked with on the Australian soap opera Neighbours.
In an interview with The Times, Pearce said: "I've many feelings about that show.
"In the old days you were either a theater actor or a film actor, and if you got stuck in a soap you were the lowest of the low — but what an opportunity.
"I had no clue what I was doing but learned a lot. That said, it really was frowned upon."
While revealing details about one actress' attitude towards soap operas, he said: "I did a play a year after I left, and this snobby actress said, 'How could you even do that?'
"I wanted to punch her! Now, obviously, I didn't punch her. But it was such a horrible attitude."
Pearce added: "And then, five years later, I saw her on some s--- ad on TV. I so wanted to go and find her and say, 'OK...'"
Pearce starred on the soap opera Neighbours as Mike Young from 1986 to 1989 with other stars including Margot Robbie, Anne Haddy, Kylie Minogue, Annie Jones, and Jason Donovan.
Then in 2022, he reprised his role for the show for the finale and once again for the relaunch in 2023.
The actor is currently nominated for Best Supporting Actor BAFTA and an Academy Award for his role in The Brutalist.
He said regarding the nominations and his success: "When young actors ask me for advice, I shrug and say, 'Get lucky?' Because I got lucky."
But despite the luck he has had during his career, he explained he uses "an instinctual response" to help navigate his work choices.
He said: "For story, character, director. But I probably only do 5% of what I read — I start every script hoping it will be another LA Confidential, that feeling you’ve been sucked into a vortex. But a lot of times, by page 20, I think, 'Ah, damn.' "
The actor has also appeared in films like Memento, Lockout, Brimstone, and The Hurt Locker.
Earlier this month, Pearce baffled fans by calling his ex-wife, psychologist Kate Mestitz, the "greatest love of his life" - despite being in a relationship with Game of Thrones actor Carice van Houten for the last nine years.
After the interview was published, Houten revealed that she and Pearce were no longer together.