'Desperate' Jessica Simpson 'Begging Pals to Set Her up on Dates' After Collapse of Marriage to Eric Johnson — Amid Fears She's About to Spiral Back into Killer Hard-Partying
Jessica Simpson is desperate to find a new man – just weeks after marriage split from Eric Johnson was confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, is urging her music pals to set her up as she has no time for celebrity dating apps, preferring potential suitors to be plucked from the same industry.
A source said: "She's not looking for love online or hang out at bars.
"She wants to meet someone through friends. Ideally she'd love to meet a musician because that’s her focus right now."
The Dukes of Hazzard star revealed on January 13 herself and Johnson were ending their 10-year marriage, which spawned three children — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdle, five.
But according to sources close to the star, another reason why Simpson is keen to start dating again is the lack of action she's been having in the bedroom – and she now wants to make up for lost time.
The insider said: "As their relationship went south, so did their love life, which was kind of the final nail in the coffin.
"They were just limping along hoping for a miracle.
"Now that they've filed for divorce, she’s free to start looking around.
"She'll be respectful of Eric, but there's no doubt she’s eager to have some romance back in her life."
The With You singer was famously called "sexual napalm" in 2010 by ex-boyfriend John Mayer.
The insider added: "As much as she hates that reference, the truth is she’s a very sexual person.
"She's raring to have fun again."
The star recently revealed she’s been in the recording studio working on her first album since 2010.
"She's very wrapped up in her music these days, so it's understandable that she'd love to date someone else in the music industry," added our source.
However, getting back dating again raises fears Simpson could once again be tempted to return to her partying ways, as RadarOnline.com reported last month.
The blonde bombshell previously admitted abusing opiates, alcohol and diet pills to combat crippling insecurity, starting around 2006 and continuing until Halloween night in 2017, when she had an epiphany that she should prioritize parenting over partying.
Johnson, 44, had been a “stabilizing force” for her and with him now out of the picture, there are concerns she could be led astray.
A source told us: "Eric has been a stabilizing force for Jessica.
“People in her life are very concerned about how she's going to cope without him."
Another Hollywood source added: "It took so much strength for her to beat back her demons. She'll be greatly tempted – and perhaps even relent – now that her marriage has fallen apart."
Earlier this year, we reported Johnson was fed up with the pop star's batty behavior, and they were mostly living separately while "amicably" coparenting their kids.
“They've obviously been teetering on the brink for so long that no one is shocked about the end," added our insider. "No one can live that way forever. They tried for the kids, but it simply didn't work."