How Henpecked Prince Harry is Now Truly Meghan Markle's 'Spare' — With Royal Exile Depicted 'Like a Child' Next to Ex-Actress Wife in Huge Photoshoot

Prince Harry has been reduced to wife Meghan Markle's "spare" according to a royal insider, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was said to be painted "like a child" in a photoshoot, while Markle, 43, appeared "dominant" as a wife and mother.

Now, it's been suggested Harry's role as the "spare" to older brother Prince William is being repeated in his marriage.