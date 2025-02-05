How Henpecked Prince Harry is Now Truly Meghan Markle's 'Spare' — With Royal Exile Depicted 'Like a Child' Next to Ex-Actress Wife in Huge Photoshoot
Prince Harry has been reduced to wife Meghan Markle's "spare" according to a royal insider, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, was said to be painted "like a child" in a photoshoot, while Markle, 43, appeared "dominant" as a wife and mother.
Now, it's been suggested Harry's role as the "spare" to older brother Prince William is being repeated in his marriage.
Producer and editor Richard Eden analyzed the body language between the Sussexes in a series of images, including a photoshoot for TIME.
The couple posed for the magazine's list of the World's Most Influential People in September 2021, a year after they gave up their full-time royal duties and moved to California.
In the photo, Harry is seen dressed in all black while Markle contrasts him in an all-white look as they stand on the balcony of their $14.65million Montecito mansion.
Harry is situated behind Markle, with a hand gently placed on her shoulder, while Markle is front and center.
Eden remarked the image was one of the most "striking pictures" ever taken of a royal couple.
He said: "Oh wow, I don't think it is an exaggeration to say this is one of the most striking pictures ever taken of a royal couple.
"It is amazing that an image can say so much. It is also, I don't think it is unfair to say, absolutely absurd."
He continued: "To set the scene we are in September 2021, we have had the controversial interview with Oprah which left royal and royal watchers aghast, but Harry and Meghan as an independent couple still have a huge popularity and interest around them. Which is why they are on the cover of Time magazine's 100 list of the world's most influential people."
At the time, some fans saw the image as a testament to the pair being a "power couple," but Eden believed the photoshoot represented their "changing power dynamic."
Eden added: "Meghan dominates the image with Harry positioned firmly in the background. A clear reversal of the roles we might have expected as he is the royal.
"Meghan stands unquestionably confident wearing bright white and splayed hair stands out, while Harry pops out behind her shoulder in what just looks a bit awkward, like a child appearing behind an adult's knee or like he wants a piggyback."
"It was an image that spawned endless memes and comments on social media. One of my favorites was, 'This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he's looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers.'"
Another critic appeared to agree with Eden's assessment, saying: "Wow, this photo speaks volumes. There is no hiding who's in control."
As RadarOnline.com reported, divorce rumors have rocked the Sussexes' marriage.
Insiders revealed Markle's team shopped a "post-divorce" tell-all book, despite still being legally married to Harry, while another claimed she wouldn't settle for a divorce without guaranteeing she could keep her royal title, property – and a lot of money.
Meanwhile, Markle has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions as of late.