Acting Legend Who Starred in 'The Long Good Friday' and 'Jaws' Dies Aged 86: How Movie Veteran Passed Away 'Very Peacefully' While 'Holding His Wife's Hand'

The Long Good Friday star P.H. Moriarty has passed away at the age of 86. The British actor, who gained fame for his portrayal of the tough Razors in the 1980 film The Long Good Friday, died peacefully with his wife by his side last Sunday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor was known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Long Good Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

Moriarty, real name Paul Hugh, also portrayed ruthless gangster "Hatchet" Harry Lonsdale in the 1998 crime classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Additionally, he most notable played a hitman in Outland (1981), and appeared as Jack Tate in Jaws 3D (1983). The actor also appeared in TV shows like The Bill, Doctors, Judge John Deed, and both Frank Herbert's Dune and Children of Dune.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A close friend said the actor died while holding his wife's hand last Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

The charity Orchid Cancer confirmed the actor's death in a social media post, stating: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of P.H. Moriarty. "He was a talented actor best known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Long Good Friday. A gifted voice actor and a dedicated supporter of Orchid, his contributions and unwavering commitment will always be remembered.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him." At 14, Moriarty crossed paths with infamous gangster Jimmy Tippett Snr, known as the Guv'nor of Lewisham, who took him under his mentorship.

Article continues below advertisement

Tippet Snr's son told The Sun on the actor's passing: "I know that Paul died very peacefully, his wife was holding his hand the whole time and talking to him." While an official cause of death has not yet been revealed, tributes have been pouring in for the acclaimed actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

One fan wrote: "So sorry to hear of the passing of P. H. Moriarty absolute gentleman 'Razor' to some 'Harry the hatchet' to others." Another said: "Sad to hear that P.H. Moriarty has passed. A fearsome heavy in all manner of British crime classics including Scum and Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, to me he’ll always be Bob Hoskins' terrifying henchman 'Razors' in The Long Good Friday."

Article continues below advertisement

Born on September 23, 1938, in Deptford, London, Moriarty initially worked as a boxer and docker before transitioning to acting in his 50s. He was discovered by a film crew filming at his workplace, the Surrey Commercial Docks.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

To avoid confusion with another actor, he chose the stage name P.H. Moriarty. His final film credit was in 2021, playing Ian Jarvis in Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins. Moriarty's extended resume includes films like Scum, Quadrophenia, A Sense of Freedom, Evil Never Dies, and The Riddle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor since his death was announced on social media.