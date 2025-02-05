Gisele Bündchen Gives Birth to Third Child, First Baby With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente — After Ex-Husband Tom Brady 'Spiraled' Following News of Model's Pregnancy
Gisele Bündchen has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
The famous supermodel's happy news comes after her ex-husband Tom Brady was said to be losing his mind over her pregnancy with a new man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources revealed Bündchen gave birth "recently," however, an exact date has yet to be made official. This is the 44-year-old third child, as she and ex Brady already share two kids: son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, now 12.
Earlier this year, the NFL icon completely snubbed Bündchen in a post praising his family, especially his children.
He wrote on Instagram: "I couldn’t have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life. Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible.
"I’m so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way. I’m so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life."
Brady, however, admitted 2024 had its ups and downs, and said: "No year ever goes exactly the way we want..."
The former athlete, 47, and his now ex-wife, were married for 13 years before their divorce, but her new relationship shook up his world according to sources.
An insider previously said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.
"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
Another source claimed Brady was having a "hard time moving on from his marriage."
They added: "He dated Irina (Shayk), but that ended badly, probably because he was only half in. Plenty of women have thrown themselves at him, but he just has very little interest.
After Bündchen's pregnancy news, Brady posted shared a cryptic quote about falling short "again and again" on social media.
The source said at the time: "To a lot of people, that sounds like a cry for help. Tom seems to be falling apart!"
Grammys Boss Refuses to Attack Bianca Censori Over Wild Naked Red Carpet Fashion Stunt With Kanye West: 'Our Dress Code is Open to Interpretation'
It also doesn't help that Bündchen's second baby daddy is 6-foot, 4 and weights 225 pounds, leaving Brady "intimidated."
An insider claimed: "Tom would never admit it openly, but he's a little intimidated by Joaquin. Joaquim might look average, but he's lean, strong and tough as nails."
They added on Valente: "He's an incredibly skilled martial arts champ and that just adds to Tom's anxiety. Joaquim's no pushover and he's not scared by Tom either.
"They're all going to have to co-parent, and Tom is going to have to be on his best behavior and not say rude things that could result in a flare-up."
Bündchen has yet to post news of her birth on social media.