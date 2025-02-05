Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With MORE Horrific Abuse Allegations As He Languishes in Jail: Astonishingly Graphic Lawsuit Accuses 'Sex Beast' Rapper of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 2 Women At Trump Hotel

Both women – who filed the suits anonymously using the Jane Doe name – claimed they were sexually assaulted at the Trump Hotel in Manhattan in the 1990s.

The bottle service attendant claimed she had gone to the Limelight nightclub in New York City where Diddy, 55, was hosting an event.

This Jane Doe said the top two floors of the five-story club had been reserved for a sex party.

The accuser said she was not attacked at the nightclub, but claimed she and her friend were forced to go back to a penthouse suite at the Trump Hotel with Combs, according to court documents.