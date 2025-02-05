Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With MORE Horrific Abuse Allegations As He Languishes in Jail: Astonishingly Graphic Lawsuit Accuses 'Sex Beast' Rapper of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 2 Women At Trump Hotel
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of drugging two women and forcing them to have sex at Donald Trump's New York City hotel, according to a fresh lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a former bottle service attendant and a woman believed to be her friend filed the bombshell claim against the disgraced rapper.
Both women – who filed the suits anonymously using the Jane Doe name – claimed they were sexually assaulted at the Trump Hotel in Manhattan in the 1990s.
The bottle service attendant claimed she had gone to the Limelight nightclub in New York City where Diddy, 55, was hosting an event.
This Jane Doe said the top two floors of the five-story club had been reserved for a sex party.
The accuser said she was not attacked at the nightclub, but claimed she and her friend were forced to go back to a penthouse suite at the Trump Hotel with Combs, according to court documents.
The bottle service attendant claimed the women were forced into having group sex and added Combs made a club promoter rape her while the disgraced rapper apparently watched.
This lawsuit said: "Combs made it clear that they did not have a choice."
Jane Doe alleged she and her friend were held hostage and drugged in the room, while several other men were also there.
This accuser also claimed she was drugged and raped by guests at a 1997 party at Combs' house in the Hamptons on the music mogul's orders.
The first Jane Doe said she went to work as a bottle service attendant as a pal said she could make $2,000 that night.
Her lawsuit also claimed she "recalls seeing Combs fully naked at one point and witnessing another man sodomizing him."
A second lawsuit – filed by a woman believed to be the first Jane Doe's friend – claimed she was assaulted by Combs and other party guests on the music mogul's orders.
The second accuser said she had also gone from the Limelight nightclub back to Trump Hotel where she claimed she had been drugged and raped by a security guard while Diddy watched.
This bombshell civil suit is the latest in a string of legal actions taken against the locked up rapper, all of which he has denied.
The rapper's legal team has previously said: "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor."
These suits were filed by attorney Tony Buzbee who has put forward a string of civil cases against Diddy as he awaits trial in May.
In another recent case, Buzbee's client claimed Combs ruined his career after the music mogul allegedly raped and assaulted him in an apparent drug-fuelled sex attack, it was previously reported.
The anonymous man accused the disgraced music star and his company Bad Boy Entertainment of sexual battery and conspiracy.
Combs is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York on sex trafficking charges.
His trial date is set for May 5 and he has denied any wrongdoing.