Kanye West's Stunningly Brazen Order to Grammys Staff Revealed by Lip Reader — After Cops Admit They Won't Charge His Wife Bianca Censori Over Naked Stunt at Ceremony

The rapper, 47, was pictured talking to staff and gesturing towards the carpet moments before Censori revealed her sheer dress.

West and the model couple were preparing for their photos, which captured the 30-year-old Australian taking off her huge fur coat to bare all.

A lip reader has revealed West said: "Does that make sense, push that out of the way…that person right there…"

They continued: "He told staff 'push him out, there…" in a bid to make sure the cameras weren't obstructed when the stunt was carried out.

Another lip-reader has analyzed TikTok footage of West and Censori talking at the side of the red carpet moments before she ditched her fur coat to bare her curves – nd they believe West was behind the nude stunt.