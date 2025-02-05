Kanye West's Stunningly Brazen Order to Grammys Staff Revealed by Lip Reader — After Cops Admit They Won't Charge His Wife Bianca Censori Over Naked Stunt at Ceremony
Kanye West ordered Grammys staff to ensure his wife Bianca Censori's naked red carpet stunt was not obstructed moments before they shocked the world.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a lip reader has analyzed the viral moment at Sunday's awards, which overshadowed the glittering A-list ceremony,
The rapper, 47, was pictured talking to staff and gesturing towards the carpet moments before Censori revealed her sheer dress.
West and the model couple were preparing for their photos, which captured the 30-year-old Australian taking off her huge fur coat to bare all.
A lip reader has revealed West said: "Does that make sense, push that out of the way…that person right there…"
They continued: "He told staff 'push him out, there…" in a bid to make sure the cameras weren't obstructed when the stunt was carried out.
Another lip-reader has analyzed TikTok footage of West and Censori talking at the side of the red carpet moments before she ditched her fur coat to bare her curves – nd they believe West was behind the nude stunt.
Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst at LipReader, claims West said to Censori: "You're making a scene now.
"Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."
The model can be seen nodding her head in the viral TikTok clip as her husband speaks quietly to her.
According to the lip reader, he then tells his wife: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."
Hickling believes Censori replied: "Alright let's go."
This year's Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Censori arrived at the event in a black fur coat and headed straight to the red carpet with west.
She then slowly removed her coat from behind to reveal her bare butt before turning around to face photographers.
Censori's bare chest and private parts were fully exposed, as just the completely see-through piece of fabric covered her body.
West stood next to his wife in an all-black outfit and sunglasses.
Photographers could be heard gasping: "Wow, what a reveal!"
It comes after cops confirmed neither West of Censori will face legal action for the stunt.
LAPD sources confirmed there will be no legal fallout as the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.
LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula further clarified the legal position, saying: "While Ms Censori's outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.
"It's theoretically possible but unlikely she'll face any criminal prosecution for this incident."
But Censori's outfit may have been in violation of broadcast dress codes.
In 2013, it was reported exposed "breasts, buttocks (and) genitals" are banned at the Grammys, per a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory" instated by television network CBS.
The document states "buttocks and female breasts" must be "adequately covered" in order to be broadcast.