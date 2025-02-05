Your tip
Read What Justin Baldoni REALLY Said About Blake Lively's Post-Pregnancy Body Amid 'Fat Shaming' Claims Against Filmmaker

blake lively doubles down million harassment battle justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's texts to Blake Lively before 'body scenes' appear supportive of the star.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni's texts have exposed the truth behind accusations he "fat shamed" It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the director actually showed support for the actress ahead of filming "body scenes," reassuring her she would look "amazing" when Lively – who had recently given birth to her foruth child – asked if they could be delayed to the end of the shoot.

blake lively taylor swift building friendship back up again
Source: MEGA

Baldoni reassured Lively she would look 'amazing' filming 'body scenes' after she requested they were delayed until the end of the shoot.

And it was the actress who appeared to be the one poking fun at herself, joking that she still had 20lbs to lose when Baldoni made a comment about her getting something that was troubling her off her chest.

The messages jar with Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds’ account of the saga, as the Deadpool star is said to have "aggressively" accused Baldoni of "fat-shaming" his wife by asking her personal trainer about her weight after the birth, one of a string of accusations he made against the director.

blake lively justin baldoni bad press bombshell texts ryan reynolds
Source: MEGA

Reynolds is said to have 'aggressively' accused Baldoni of 'fat-shaming' his wife.

In her lawsuit against Baldoni, Lively claimed her co-star put her in touch with a wellness coach, who turned out to be a weight-loss specialist, citing this as another example of subtly fat-shaming her.

The actor, who plays Ryle in It Ends with Us, did indeed put Lovely in touch with his health coach – but messages show this was to help her boost her gut health after taking multiple courses of antibiotics.

In the midst of legal warfare Baldoni and his team have set up a website revealing the actor and director's contact with Hollywood power couple Lively and Reynolds.

He and his lawyers laid out a timeline from January 2019 to January 2024, including 168 pages of emails, text messages and WhatsApps in a bid to provide transparency in their his legal battle.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday Baldoni has has been left "financially devastated" by the $400million "sexual harassment" case against Lively.

The director has lost out on three jobs and millions of dollars after the shocking allegations made by the actress.

blake lively doubles down million harassment battle justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Baldoni is said to have been left 'financially devastated' by his $400million court battle against Lively.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, revealed some details about how the actor is feeling amid the chaotic legal battle after Lively filed the first lawsuit back in December.

In the suit, the actress accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" and claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

During a pre-trial conference about gag orders on Monday, Freedman told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman his clients, which also includes Wayfarer Studios co-founders Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, are "devastated financially and emotionally."

He added: "Not to sound like a four-year-old fighting a four-year-old with 'they started it.'

"But in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There's no way to fight against it."

A judge has allegedly issued a "warning" to both legal teams "to refrain from making statements to the press that could influence a jury."

The judge in the case has also threatened to move the trial up in date if both parties don't stop bickering instead of waiting until March of next year to settle it.

