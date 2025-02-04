Your tip
Revealed: How Ryan Reynolds is Fighting to Protect 'Hollywood's Mr Nice Guy' Image As Wife Blake Lively's $400Million Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni Goes Nuclear

Photo of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Source: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Reynolds is trying to put on a happy face as wife Lively filed a sexual harassment claim against Baldoni.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds is on a mad campaign to maintain his "nice guy" image, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the lawsuit between his wife Blake Lively, and her former co-star Justin Baldoni grows uglier.

The Deadpool star has been named in a countersuit Baldoni has filed for $400 million.

blake lively and ryan reynolds
Source: MEGA

The married couple have put on a united front in the exploding case.

While attorneys representing Lively and Baldoni in their "he said, she said" trial battle in the court of public reaction, Reynolds has been subtly busy defending his notoriety.

The 48-year-old has widely been called one of the nicest men in Hollywood, with a loving home life and a joy to be around on movie sets. Heck, even his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson has called him a "good guy."

All that is in danger now as leaked texts and videos start to paint a different picture. So in an effort to get ahead of the backlash to come, Reynolds has stepped up his nice guy game. But some claim it's the actor's best performance.

ryan reynolds battling with pr positive spin on wife blake livelys scandal
Source: MEGA

Baldoni, here with his own wife, Emily, has denied Lively's allegations.

Last week, Reynolds was conveniently photographed being mobbed by fans outside of The Paley Center in New York. The one-time Green Lantern was seen in snaps all smiles as he gleefully signed autographs on homemade Deadpool posters.

But fans on TikTok quickly called foul, with one wondering if the whole thing was staged. A TikTok user named "Tenille" pointed out that many of the "homemade" Deadpool posters looked suspiciously similar. The crude crafts looked to all be made out of old cardboard and colorful tape.

Tenille asked her followers: "Why does everybody have the same sign? The exact same pens? Everybody's sign looks like it was made by the same five-year-old.

She continued: "You're telling me that all these people randomly went out, bumped into Ryan Reynolds and all happened to have the exact same random signs?"

Her fans agreed, with one pointing out a lack of selfie selections: "The phones yes!!!! No one asking for photos of themselves with him!!!"

Another person noted: "All posters have same pictures, tape, and same poster boards."

While a third cried out: "It was staged!!!"

Source: TikTok/@prettybullyyog

Some fans think the nice guy image is all an act.

If it was a staged event, Reynolds seemed to know what he was doing. Public Relations rep Emily Austen said the impromptu photo shoot gave him "an image of likability."

She told the Daily Mail: "The (alleged) staged pap shots (could have likely been) a plan to generate up-to-date imagery of Ryan that doesn’t specifically link to the lawsuit, in order to try and nudge the news agenda on."

Austen pointed out that Reynolds is thought of as a "generally upbeat, funny, and thoughtful man."

She continued: "It’s entirely possible that he wants to secure more positive press as part of his character perception as the trial begins.

"Most celebrity public personas are carefully controlled and planned. Commercial deals, sequencing of publicity, messaging, documentaries are all part of a larger strategy. This relies on control, something Ryan Reynolds is beginning to lose."

Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Reynolds has been rocked by allegations of being labelled 'horrifically mean' by others as well.

There's no doubt Reynolds is trying to stand by his woman. But Austen contends the longer and uglier this trial gets, the harder that will be.

She summarized: "Ryan has always been a family man, and at the heart of this trial is his alleged desire to protect his wife.

"The reality is that it’s difficult to control your public persona when a lawsuit such as this captivates social media. Celebrities in the A-list league are fascinating, and as fractures begin to show in the perception of them, speculation breeds.

"As such, the questions and allegations grow, and it becomes far more difficult to control the perception of the individual; people are taking the information they have and making their minds up."

