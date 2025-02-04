Revealed: How Ryan Reynolds is Fighting to Protect 'Hollywood's Mr Nice Guy' Image As Wife Blake Lively's $400Million Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni Goes Nuclear

Last week, Reynolds was conveniently photographed being mobbed by fans outside of The Paley Center in New York. The one-time Green Lantern was seen in snaps all smiles as he gleefully signed autographs on homemade Deadpool posters.

But fans on TikTok quickly called foul, with one wondering if the whole thing was staged. A TikTok user named "Tenille" pointed out that many of the "homemade" Deadpool posters looked suspiciously similar. The crude crafts looked to all be made out of old cardboard and colorful tape.

Tenille asked her followers: "Why does everybody have the same sign? The exact same pens? Everybody's sign looks like it was made by the same five-year-old.

She continued: "You're telling me that all these people randomly went out, bumped into Ryan Reynolds and all happened to have the exact same random signs?"

Her fans agreed, with one pointing out a lack of selfie selections: "The phones yes!!!! No one asking for photos of themselves with him!!!"

Another person noted: "All posters have same pictures, tape, and same poster boards."

While a third cried out: "It was staged!!!"