'Jim Morrison Raped Me!' Doors Hellraiser's Ex-Girlfriend Finally Lifts Lid on His Brutal Dark Side — Claiming He Sexually Assaulted Her During Abusive Four-Year Fling

Jim Morrison's ex-girlfriend is finally breaking her decades-long silence. RadarOnline.com can reveal Judy Huddleston, who wrote a memoir about her romance with the Doors frontman's called Love Him Madly, accused the late rocker of raping her during their tumultuous, four-year affair.

Source: MEGA Judy Huddleston, the ex of the Doors frontman, claimed he raped her during their four-year fling.

Huddleston alleged the charismatic figure, known for his sexually charged performances, had a short fuse that could quickly transform him into a furious monster. Recalling one sexual encounter, she said: "I didn't want to do (it) and I totally said no. And then he pinned my arms back and down and... just went psycho."

Source: MEGA Morrison's former band mates have spoken out about his abusive behavior toward women in the past.

Huddleston made the allegation in Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison, a new documentary about the tragic music legend. She said in the moments before Morrison's frightening Mr. Hyde-like persona emerged, his eyes were "like a sweet blue and he was sort of tender."

She added: "And then... he looked like a possessed monster. I mean like black dilated eyes, and it was beyond anger. It was fury, it was rage." The popular Light My Fire singer died inside a Paris apartment on July 3, 1971, at the age of 27 after supposedly suffering heart failure.

He was discovered dead in a bathtub by his longtime partner Pamela Courson, who died of a heroin overdose three years later. However, no autopsy was required in France, and none was performed on Morrison despite the murky circumstances surrounding his death.

Source: MEGA The singer died inside a Paris apartment on July 3, 1971, at the age of 27 after supposedly suffering heart failure.

It’s widely believed he died from a drug overdose, but conspiracy theories suggest everything from a CIA hit to him faking his own death. In the years that followed, others close to the troubled heartthrob opened up about his darker side. Former girlfriend Pamela Des Barres said Morrison once slapped her across the face in the famed Los Angeles music hotspot Whisky a Go Go "for no reason."

And his former Doors bandmate John Densmore remembered witnessing Morrison aggressively hold a knife to a woman while pinning her hands behind her back. Densmore wrote in his 2020 book The Seekers: "On the outside, Jim seemed normal. But he had an aggressiveness toward life and women."

Huddleston, now a writing instructor at California State University in Monterey Bay, recalled meeting Morrison backstage at a 1967 concert and dating him during the final four years of his life – despite his ongoing relationship with Courson. She said of her unusual relationship: "I certainly liked the idea of loving someone without being possessive or jealous.

"Secretly, I thought I'd eventually win him over. "But I didn't understand the price I was paying, how advantageous it was for him.

Source: MEGA It’s widely believed he died from a drug overdose, but conspiracy theories suggest everything from a CIA hit to him faking his own death.

"Women still buy into that as a viable option on an uneven playing field. Maybe depends on whether you win or lose the game, but either way, it hurts." In trying to capture the rock star's personality, she described him as someone who was "usually on the edge and sometimes unbalances," although "not always."

She added he was likely an alcoholic and believes he probably suffered from borderline personality disorder – a mental condition characterized by emotional instability, insecurity, and impulsivity – or was bipolar. Despite Morrison's many flaws, Huddleston admitted she was still "willing to crawl over glass" for him.