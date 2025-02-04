GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Footage Emerges of Sweden School Shooting Massacre Horror — With Volley of Shots Ringing Out as Petrified Students Cower Under Desks
Horrifying footage of a gunman opening fire at the Risbergska School in Sweden as students scream and run away has emerged on social media.
The 35-year-old gunman is believed to have shot five people before turning the gun on himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a graphic clip shared on Snapchat, a terrified student is heard yelling just moments following the shocking incident, as a group of other students run away from the shots.
"There's a shooting, oh my God!" one person is heard screaming amid the shots. Another video shows students hiding under a desk in fear as an alarm blares through the speakers.
There have been no reported deaths as of yet despite some local outlets claiming there were numerous fatalities.
According to outlets Aftonbladet and Expressen, Örebro's University Hospital received five shooting victims – four of which underwent surgery.
Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest said in a news conference: "One of the injured persons is a person whom we suspect may be the assailant."
While authorities did not comment on the police raid or the identity of the suspect, TV4 reported the shooter had no previous convictions to his name nor did he have a firearms license.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also reacted to the shooting: "It is a very painful day for all of Sweden. My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was exchanged for terror."
"Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience," he added.
Following the ordeal, plenty of reactions poured in, including from teacher Lena Warenmark.
She said: "We heard gunshots very close to our study. There were probably ten shots."
Another witness, Magnus Håkansson, told the Expressen newspaper of his experience: "I heard bangs and then I came out quite early after that. The police ordered me to lie down at the scene. I saw a lot of blood."
While a parent of one of the students in the school said: "I am shaken and easily moved to tears now, but my daughter writes to me that she is praying to God that everything will be okay."
Andreas Sundling, a student at the school recalls having to barricade himself inside a classroom as the shooting went down.
Taylor Swift Mercilessly Trolled As Hilarious Clip of her Dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track at Grammys Goes Viral: 'She Dances Like My Grandma'
"We heard three bangs and loud screams," Sundling said.
The 28-year-old added: "Now we're sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait."
The school, according to its website, serves students over the age 20.
Sweden's Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer also shared a statement with a local broadcaster following the horror.
He said: "The information about violent acts in Örebro is very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing.
"'The government is in close contact with the police and is following the developments closely."
The identity of the victims and the suspect have yet to be released by police.