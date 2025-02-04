According to outlets Aftonbladet and Expressen, Örebro's University Hospital received five shooting victims – four of which underwent surgery.

Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest said in a news conference: "One of the injured persons is a person whom we suspect may be the assailant."

While authorities did not comment on the police raid or the identity of the suspect, TV4 reported the shooter had no previous convictions to his name nor did he have a firearms license.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also reacted to the shooting: "It is a very painful day for all of Sweden. My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was exchanged for terror."