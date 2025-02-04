Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Omg > Christina Aguilera

Once-Curvy Christina Aguilera's Shocking Weight Loss Has Killed Her Boobs — With Star 'Barely 100Lbs After Ozempic Use'

Photo of Christina Aguilera
Source: MEGA;@XTINA/Instagram

Christina Aguilera's trademark curvy figure has disappeared since her Ozempic-inspired weight loss and now possesses a very different figure.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Aguilera has lost her famous curves – and weight loss drug Ozempic is to blame.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, barely carries 100lbs on her 5ft2 frame after using the jabs to shift unwanted baby weight.

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera sparks anorexia fears and accusations shes on crack after flaunting shockingly skinny bobble head ozempic look tiktok
Source: INSTAGRAM

Aguilera barely carries 100lbs on her 5ft2 frame, after using the jabs to shift unwanted baby weight.

Article continues below advertisement

But the mother-of-two appears to have gone too far, and her notorious bust appears to be the biggest casualty.

Cosmetic surgery expert Dr Gaurav Bharti said: "It appears that her breast size has been significantly reduced, likely due to her downsizing her implants or possibly having them removed altogether, potentially combined with a breast lift."

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera sparks anorexia fears and accusations shes on crack after flaunting shockingly skinny bobble head ozempic look tiktok
Source: TIKTOK

The Dirrty singer may of had a breast lift according to cosmetic surgery experts, which is a common procedure for patients who have experienced extreme weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Given her weight loss, Dr. Bill Kortesis believes it's understandable the singer may have fine-tuned her top half.

He explained: "Weight loss often leads to changes in a woman's breast shape and size.

"For those with previous enhancements, the implants themselves remain unchanged, but the surrounding skin and soft tissue may lose volume and begin to sag.

"Surgical intervention can address this, restoring a firmer, more lifted appearance."

Article continues below advertisement
Christina Aguilera
Source: MEGA

Aguilera was famous for her curves but the star now sports a drastically different look.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a source says Aguilera is playing a dangerous game by trying to mimic the young starlets currently dominating the charts.

An insider said: "There is a keeping up with the Joneses thing with Christina.

"She hated that she was so skinny when she was just starting out in music, and later she didn't like the big boobs and the flab.

"But you wonder if she knows when it's time to let nature run its course."

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera dramaatic weight loss pics xtinaig
Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM

Aguilera is still very confident in the bedroom despite losing her curves as her fiancé Matthew Rutler will testify.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite losing her curves, the singer is still very confident in the bedroom.

RadarOnline.com revealed last month the diva controls every move her fiancé Matthew Rutler makes between the sheets.

An insider said: "Matt laughs it off whenever anyone comments about how bossy Christina is, but the way she treats him is shocking.

"In fact, she wipes her feet on him."

They added: "Any time she's stressed, she takes it out on Matt, whether it's ordering him around like the help or throwing tantrums and expecting him to coddle her.

"Matt seems to be fine with it and insists he's the luckiest guy in the world because he has all the money he could ever want and a wonderful family."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON OMG!
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With More Horrific Allegations from Ex — Who Claims He Admitted 'We All Have a Bit of R. Kelly In Us'

Split photo of Selena Gomez and Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil Orders Selena Gomez to Dry Her Eyes Over Deportations as He Declares Child Rapists and Killers Don’t Deserve ‘Hysterical’ Actress’ Tears

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera mega
Source: MEGA

Aguilera used her curvaceous figure to wow audiences with her raunchy performances during her chart heyday in the early 2000s.

The Burlesque star, 44, shares a daughter, Summer Rain, 10, with Matt, and a son, Max Liron, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

According to a source, Rutler, 39, also appreciates the incredible sex life he has with the Dirrty songbird.

Aguilera recently dished about her favorite things in the bedroom on a podcast – adding there's a lot of things she has "not explored yet that are on my to-do list."

An insider added about Aguilera and her partner: "Yes, they have an amazing sex life, but boy, does he have to work for it.

"He sticks around because he loves her, but people feel sorry for him."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.