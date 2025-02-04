Once-Curvy Christina Aguilera's Shocking Weight Loss Has Killed Her Boobs — With Star 'Barely 100Lbs After Ozempic Use'
Christina Aguilera has lost her famous curves – and weight loss drug Ozempic is to blame.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, barely carries 100lbs on her 5ft2 frame after using the jabs to shift unwanted baby weight.
But the mother-of-two appears to have gone too far, and her notorious bust appears to be the biggest casualty.
Cosmetic surgery expert Dr Gaurav Bharti said: "It appears that her breast size has been significantly reduced, likely due to her downsizing her implants or possibly having them removed altogether, potentially combined with a breast lift."
Given her weight loss, Dr. Bill Kortesis believes it's understandable the singer may have fine-tuned her top half.
He explained: "Weight loss often leads to changes in a woman's breast shape and size.
"For those with previous enhancements, the implants themselves remain unchanged, but the surrounding skin and soft tissue may lose volume and begin to sag.
"Surgical intervention can address this, restoring a firmer, more lifted appearance."
However, a source says Aguilera is playing a dangerous game by trying to mimic the young starlets currently dominating the charts.
An insider said: "There is a keeping up with the Joneses thing with Christina.
"She hated that she was so skinny when she was just starting out in music, and later she didn't like the big boobs and the flab.
"But you wonder if she knows when it's time to let nature run its course."
Despite losing her curves, the singer is still very confident in the bedroom.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month the diva controls every move her fiancé Matthew Rutler makes between the sheets.
An insider said: "Matt laughs it off whenever anyone comments about how bossy Christina is, but the way she treats him is shocking.
"In fact, she wipes her feet on him."
They added: "Any time she's stressed, she takes it out on Matt, whether it's ordering him around like the help or throwing tantrums and expecting him to coddle her.
"Matt seems to be fine with it and insists he's the luckiest guy in the world because he has all the money he could ever want and a wonderful family."
The Burlesque star, 44, shares a daughter, Summer Rain, 10, with Matt, and a son, Max Liron, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.
According to a source, Rutler, 39, also appreciates the incredible sex life he has with the Dirrty songbird.
Aguilera recently dished about her favorite things in the bedroom on a podcast – adding there's a lot of things she has "not explored yet that are on my to-do list."
An insider added about Aguilera and her partner: "Yes, they have an amazing sex life, but boy, does he have to work for it.
"He sticks around because he loves her, but people feel sorry for him."