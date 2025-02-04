Demi Lovato's Pregnancy Nightmare Exposed: How Singer is 'Terrified Bipolar Disorder and Past Drug Use Will Make Her World's Worst Mom' — Despite Being 'Desperate' to Start Family With Fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

An insider said: "Being bipolar, she wonders if she can handle going off her meds," as some meds for the disorder are associated with a higher risk of birth defects.

The actress was 19 when she was diagnosed with the condition.

And even before she began treatment, Lovato battled and overcame a drug addiction hell that led to three life-threatening strokes and a heart attack.

After getting clean in 2021, Lovato found love with music promoter Lutes, and the two got engaged last December.