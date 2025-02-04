Demi Lovato's Pregnancy Nightmare Exposed: How Singer is 'Terrified Bipolar Disorder and Past Drug Use Will Make Her World's Worst Mom' — Despite Being 'Desperate' to Start Family With Fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato fears her bipolar disorder and past drug issues will make her a bad mom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the star, 32, is desperate to start a family with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, 33, but her excitement is being tempered by these crippling concerns.
An insider said: "Being bipolar, she wonders if she can handle going off her meds," as some meds for the disorder are associated with a higher risk of birth defects.
The actress was 19 when she was diagnosed with the condition.
And even before she began treatment, Lovato battled and overcame a drug addiction hell that led to three life-threatening strokes and a heart attack.
After getting clean in 2021, Lovato found love with music promoter Lutes, and the two got engaged last December.
The Skyscraper songbird expressed her desire to have kids ever since, saying: "Having a family is really important to me… it's the substance for life."
But sources close to the star claim she has a crippling fear that her psychological issues will make pregnancy risky.
A friend said: "Demi has had emotional upheavals throughout her life and she worries how carrying a baby will affect the chemical balances in her body.
"She wants to give her child the best chance of being healthy and happy, so it does weigh on her, wondering if she can handle going off her meds."
Physician Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Lovato, explains there are inherent risks both in going off and staying on medication while expecting.
He said: "She may do well to cease her medication during her pregnancy, but she also has to have lots of psychological support if she does.
"She'll need to have a psychiatric professional available to her 24/7 who she can call at any time to counsel her if she's going through a rough period mentally while she is pregnant."
As well as baby plans, the pair are also looking forward to getting hitched — but are not in any rush.
Lutes said: "We're not trying to stress ourselves out.
"I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged."
Lutes observed that they'll be "married forever," meaning they don't need to rush toward their wedding day.
He said: "We're not trying to skip engagement to get right to the wedding. We're just basking in it and soaking it up. We'll be married forever. We just want to enjoy every step."
Meanwhile, Lovato previously hailed Lutes as her perfect partner.
The singer said: "You know, I've waited my whole life for him.
"It's very grounding to have a partner who is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him, because I love him so much, and he treats me so amazing."